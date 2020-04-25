Everything we know about the horrific coronavirus outbreak in Italy may change now – BGR

The first local coronavirus cases appeared a month before people discovered that COVID-19 was positive, a new research in Italy says.

Italy’s first COVID-19 cases were two Chinese citizens who were tested in Rome on January 31. Three weeks later, the first Italian cases were tested positive in Lombardia.

Scientists believe that the disease may be quietly spreading in Italy throughout January and may be brought on by groups of people who are not necessarily from China.

The first novel coronavirus cases were reported in Italy about 86 days ago on January 31. By the end of February, about 900 people had been diagnosed (21 deaths), and then the number of infections skyrocketed. As of March 31, more than 105,000 people had the disease (12,303 deaths), and now the count is about 193,000 (25,969 deaths). For a while, Italy was the world’s second largest COVID-19 focal point after the Wuhan region – and then Spain and the US outperformed Italy’s caseload. As it turned out, the local epidemic could have started as early as January 31, according to a new study that has seen the spread of the disease in the country.

Italy’s first official COVID-19 cases on January 31 were two Chinese tourists who tested positive in the country’s capital, Rome. Reuters reported that when Italy stopped air traffic to and from China. Three weeks later, on February 21, the first indigenous patient was confirmed positive for coronavirus. That first diagnosis came in the small town of Kodogno, in the Lombardy region.

Later cases increased, prompting the government to encircle the country’s north in an effort to control the spread. Those efforts failed, and the number of cases continued to increase. Scientists began to suspect that the disease had reached Italy, at some point in January, weeks before the first local case was confirmed. But the disease was not detected.

“We realized there were a lot of infected people in Lombardy before February 20, which means the epidemic started early,” Stefano Merler said at a news conference Friday. Merler of the Bruno Kessler Foundation was joined by top Italian health officials. He said his agency has seen cases known before and drawn conclusions from the epidemic’s pace. The disease may have landed in Italy as early as January, which is a surprising finding.

“We are not sure, in January, but probably early.” Not directly from China Denotes that.

A third study looking at the sample of cases in April found that 44.1% of infections occurred in nursing homes, 24.7% spread in families, 10.8% received in hospital, and 4.2% were infected in the workplace.

Reuters reported a month ago that Italian scientists are looking at cases of severe pneumonia and flu in Lombardy in the last quarter of 2019. He believed that COVID-19 may be a sign of the spread of the past, although others disputed that assumption. It is not clear whether they will be able to prove that COVID-19 arrived in Italy before January.

COVID-19 Italy is not the only country trying to understand how the health crisis began. Reports a few days ago show that the first COVID-19 death in the US may have occurred before the end of February. It is an indication that the disease is already spreading undetected.

