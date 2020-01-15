Everything we know about Michael Keaton's Cameo in Morbius

Image source: Everett Collections / Sony Pictures

When it comes to comic book films, we are practical professionals in dealing with surprising cameos. But Sony really threw fans for a loop when the Morbius trailer revealed a very familiar face during the final seconds of the video: Michael Keaton. Fans of superheroes would recognize Keaton’s face everywhere (and not just because he had put on a cape in the past), because he recently portrayed Adrian “Vulture” Toomes in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. But when you consider how weak the relationship between Sony and Marvel is at a given moment, it is 100 percent appropriate to be a little shocked when Keaton appears and sounds like Toomes in the short trailer.

From publication, neither Sony nor Marvel has confirmed that Keaton is taking its role in revenge Morbius, but that won’t stop me from settling in my nerd cave and digging further into this mystery. Put on your helmets, this is going to be a long one.

When was the last vulture seen?

Toomes debuted in Marvel Coming home, which is also the last time someone saw the villain. After Spider-Man (Tom Holland) ruins his operation to clean up Avenger’s fight scenes to sell weapons based on stolen chitari technology, he is sent to jail at the end of the film. In the mid-credits, Toomes is dressed in the best white uniform of the prison when he meets Mac Gargan (Michael Mando) who asks Toomes to reveal the real identity of Spider-Man. Although he was recently locked up by the young web pendulum, Toomes refuses to expose him and runs away. Why is this scene important for the conversation? Comic fans know that Gargan eventually takes the name Scorpion, who is one of Spider-man’s biggest and worst enemies.

Does Michael Keaton play vulture in Morbius?

All characters currently indicate yes! The biggest clue is the appearance of Keaton in the clip; he is wearing exactly the white prison uniform that Toomes last saw wearing Coming home. Which means someone recently broke the man out of jail. What do we have to wait to see.

How are Morbius and Vulture connected?

This is where it gets tough, people. In the comics, the two men know each other and are part of the Sinister Six, a group consisting of the greatest enemies of Spider-Man. Vulture happens to be one of the founders of the group and other members are Mysterio, Shocker, Scorpion and Tinkerer. If the pieces come together in your head, yes, Toomes knows three of those men and they have been seen before. His presence in Morbius could mean that he is starting to bring the band together!

When does Morbius take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

although Morbius is actually not part of the MCU, the trailer makes it clear that the film sticks to the events that follow Spider-Man: Far From Home. When Morbius passes an alley, graffiti in the neighborhood depicts Spidey with the word “murderer” written on his image, meaning that people still believe he killed Quentin “Mysterio” Beck. It also means that people know that Peter Parker is behind the mask, so fans may be able to learn what has happened since the big unmask!

How did the vulture get out of jail?

Well, he’s a criminal, so it means usual! Because he is still in his prison scrub, I assume he has escaped or been pulled out instead of legally leaving. If that is the case, he was probably freed by his former collaborator, Tinkerer (aka Phineas Mason, played by Michael Chernus), whose fate is unknown at the end of Coming home. Considering how cleverly he has been shown in the film, there is no doubt that he has managed to squirrel away before he can be arrested. It makes sense that he would free Vulture and the two would return to their nefarious ways.

What could Vulture’s appearance in Morbius mean for Sony and Marvel?

Despite the latest hiccup between Sony and Marvel, I feel that this is all part of plans that have been moving for a while. There have always been discussions about the growth of Sony and Marvel, especially in terms of crossing characters. Bridging the gap between the two universes with Vulture by switching to the Sinister Six is ​​a perfect way to bring Sony’s Spider-Verse into the MCU fold. It provides an easy crossover for both franchises and can give fans a wealth of new material to watch! Because all Spider-Verse from Sony is connected, this also means that Venom is officially set up in the MCU. That is an appearance that I cannot wait for !!