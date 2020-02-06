Everything we know about Locke & Key season 2 on Netflix

Netflix Locke & Key is the newest comic book series that debuts on the streaming platform and is already being used to create a lot of buzz. The scary series is based on a series of horror fantasy comic books and focuses on a family that moves to a “haunted house” and is dragged into a long-running war over supernatural keys that give power. Because it is based on a comic series that ran for five years, we are already wondering if there will be a second season.

“I think it’s sort of TBD,” executive producer Carlton Cuse said IGN. “There is a lot of story. Season 2 is going to be great and we hope that Netflix will officially order the production of season 2 and not just the [writer’s] room. And I think at the end of season 2 we have a better idea of ​​how much story we have and how much we want to do … I think there’s a lot of story left. “

So what does that mean exactly? Usually shows are renewed and they go back to work, or not, but in this case Cuse explained earlier IGN interview, they are quite in the dark. “We are writing season 2. Even though it is not illuminated in green. We work in a room.” The writers’ lead is partial, so they can figure out how long the show could last and find a way to make a fitting end. “I think by the time we get to the end of the [first] season, we have a better idea of ​​how long the show can last. We want to make sure that the end works for the TV series and we don’t just force ourselves to an end for the sake of the end. We want the end to be something that really feels like it’s the right conclusion for our story. ”

The first season of Locke & Key debuts in its entirety on Netflix on Friday, February 7. As with most Netflix shows, we are unlikely to know anything about fate for a while, but it is reassuring to know that the creative team is ready to go with another series of amazing stories in the case of a renewal!