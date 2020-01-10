Everything was normal in the run-up to doomed Tehran-Toronto flight paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Flight PS752 left Tehran to Kiev – with a connection to Toronto – in a time of extraordinary uncertainty. Iranian rockets had just rained down at two US military bases in neighboring Iraq in retaliation for the American murder of a popular Iranian general. Nobody knew how things would go.

But it was a normal morning at Imam Khomeni International Airport, a large, modern facility designed for millions of travelers. International hotel chains and a new terminal were opened last June.

Many Canadians on the doomed plane – 138 of 176 on board were destined for Canada – had taken advantage of the Christmas vacation to visit relatives or celebrate milestones. The passenger list contains at least two pairs of newlyweds.

It was an early flight and sleepy goodbye would have been exchanged in the early darkness.

Despite the 18-hour route, it is a popular route for Iranian-Canadians. There are no direct flights between the two countries and the Ukrainian airline offers rates that are affordable for the families and students who make up most of those who return to Canada that day.

The weather was fine, just above zero, a bit milder than normal.

The Boeing 737 aircraft had just passed a safety inspection. It started taxiing on the runway at 5.45 am, exactly on schedule, and about 30 minutes later raised in the air.

Sahan Hatefi Mostaghim and Shahab Raana, friends who trained in Montreal to become welders, broke a selfie of themselves shortly before taking off. They looked calm and relaxed as they sat down in their seats. Raana wore all his ear plugs.

Fatemah Pasavand, 17, may have been looking forward to the special meal she had asked her father in Vancouver to prepare for her return with her mother, Ayeshe Pourghaderi.

Nasim Rahmanifar, a master’s student at the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Alberta, may have braced herself for her first winter in Edmonton. She had repeatedly asked her colleagues what kind of jacket she needed, despite their guarantees that she would get used to the cold.

Roja Azadian, who made her first trip to Canada, might also be nervous. She went to see her husband, a student at Algonquin College in Ottawa, and friends said she was worried about her new home. A change of tickets brought her husband on a later flight.

Perhaps Arash Pourzarabi and Pouneh Gorji, who returned to Edmonton just a few days in their married lives, crammed into one another as the plane took off over the asphalt.

Perhaps Pedram Mousavi and Mojgan Daneshmand, a man and woman who were professors at the University of Alberta, made their daughters Daria and Dorina happy with the long flight ahead of them.

Everything seemed fine until it wasn’t.

According to a preliminary report from the Iranian civil aviation organization, the aircraft has climbed to about 2500 meters and then turned to the right. About five minutes after taking off, contact with air traffic control was lost. The path suggests that pilots were trying to return to the airport, the report says.

Instead, the plane crashed into a park and killed everyone on board.

Witnesses say and surveillance camera video shows that the plane was on fire before it crashed. The pilots did not cry for help before the plane crashed.

Thursday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that information from multiple sources indicates that an Iranian rocket shot the plane, although the strike might have been unintended.

No matter why Flight PS752 crashed, people like the man from Shadkhoo are still mourning as the last message he received from her.

“She said,” OK, “Hassan told CBC.” They tell me to turn off my phone. Farewell.’

“That was it.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2020

Bob Weber, The Canadian Press