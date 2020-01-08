Loading...

Start big; Razer’s racing game simulator.

Razer has announced, you guessed it, a huge racing game simulator. For complete immersion, the simulator has some impressive features like a rigid chassis, 3 “high performance hydraulic pedals”, G-Force seat belts and a “motion platform” which is supposed to completely suspend you for complete immersion.

Prepare for the ultimate experience. We are delighted to present our concept of racing simulator which offers a glimpse of what the future holds for players.

Go through our stand at # CES2020 for the test of your life: https://t.co/T0Ryy6skem #Razer #RazerCES #Gaming pic.twitter.com/D6ROZTViQ8

– R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) January 7, 2020

Razer’s new office; The Razer Tomahawk

The Razer Tomahawk is a continuation of the Christine de Razer project which was a concept that was seen at CES 2014, however this year we have the new Razer Tomahawk. It is a fully modular office which is very user friendly. The Razer Tomahawk is compact, with mobile processors (up to i9 chips), but desktop GPUs connected via a daughter card found at the very bottom of the case.

Compact. Modular. Performance. The new Razer Tomahawk gaming desk ushers in a new generation of gaming desktop computers with its small form factor and high performance components: https://t.co/RFBlLLAfLz pic.twitter.com/JAKLSP9ipj

– R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) January 7, 2020

Razer’s new mobile controller; The Razer Kishi

Third, the new Razer mobile controllers for mobile gaming enthusiasts may be less attractive. The controllers fit on the other side of the phone, a bit like Joy-cons on the Nintendo Switch.

Discover the new Razer Kishi Mobile controllers for Android and iOS. Built with tactility and console level control with clickable analog joysticks and responsive buttons. Ask the winner to follow you wherever you play.

Stay up to date: https://t.co/1HNSP2ePEi#Razer # CES2020 pic.twitter.com/RfsluPs3aK

– R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) January 7, 2020

Finally, Sila

Sila is Razer’s new 5G router, which Razer says is a router that “redefines standards for ultra-low latency and connectivity.” In other words, Sila is made for ease of play in the cloud, as we are seeing more implementations of games in the cloud such as Stadia or Microsoft xCloud.

Redefine ultra-low latency and connectivity standards – the new Razer Sila 5G home router concept is among the first to adopt an optimized connection for cloud gaming. It’s the router you can certainly count on.

Stay up to date: https://t.co/1HNSP1XefI#CES2020 pic.twitter.com/OV11dqmzhm

– R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) January 7, 2020