Everything new at Disney + in February 2020

Disney has released a number of films and shows that will be added to its new Disney + streaming series in February. The marquee titles include the major sequel to Toy Story 4 from 2019 and the first two episodes of the seventh and final season of the recurring Star Wars: The Clone Wars. There is also Descendants 3, the comedy classic Splash by Tom Hanks, the second season of Star Wars: Resistance and the return of The Sandlot.

Here is the full list of titles for February on Disney +:

February 1st

In 80 days around the world

Big business

The Sandlot (back cover)

Bad Tuna (Season 1-2)

February 2nd

Offspring 3

February 5th

Toy Story 4

February 7th

Future President’s Diary, Episode 104

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 114

Marvel’s Hero Project, Episode 114

A Day at Disney, Episode 110

Timmy Failure: Mistakes have been made

February 9th

Old dogs

14th of February

My dog, the thief

splash

Because of Winn-Dixie

Future President’s Diary, Episode 105

Disney’s Fairytale Weddings, Episode 201

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 115

Marvel’s hero project, episode 115

A day at Disney, episode 111

February 16

Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

20. February

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

Marvel Rising: Playing with fire

21st of February

My dog, the thief

Future President’s Diary, Episode 106

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 202

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 116

Marvel’s Hero Project, Episode 116

A Day At Disney, Episode 112

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Episode 701

27th of February

Star Wars: Resistance (Season 2)

February 28th

I captured the goblin king

Imagination Moves (Season 1-3)

Marvel’s Future Avengers (Season 1)

Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars

Future President’s Diary, Episode 107

Disney’s Fairytale Weddings, episode 203

Disney Family Sundays, episode 117

Marvel’s Hero Project, Episode 117

A day at Disney, episode 113

Store class, episode 101

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Episode 702

