Everything new at Disney + in February 2020

Disney has released a number of films and shows that will be added to its new Disney + streaming series in February. The marquee titles include the major sequel to Toy Story 4 from 2019 and the first two episodes of the seventh and final season of the recurring Star Wars: The Clone Wars. There is also Descendants 3, the comedy classic Splash by Tom Hanks, the second season of Star Wars: Resistance and the return of The Sandlot.
Here is the full list of titles for February on Disney +:
February 1st
In 80 days around the world
Big business
The Sandlot (back cover)
Bad Tuna (Season 1-2)
February 2nd
Offspring 3
February 5th
Toy Story 4
February 7th
Future President’s Diary, Episode 104
Disney Family Sundays, Episode 114
Marvel’s Hero Project, Episode 114
A Day at Disney, Episode 110
Timmy Failure: Mistakes have been made
February 9th
Old dogs
14th of February
My dog, the thief
splash
Because of Winn-Dixie
Future President’s Diary, Episode 105
Disney’s Fairytale Weddings, Episode 201
Disney Family Sundays, Episode 115
Marvel’s hero project, episode 115
A day at Disney, episode 111
February 16
Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United
20. February
Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri
Marvel Rising: Playing with fire
21st of February
My dog, the thief
Future President’s Diary, Episode 106
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 202
Disney Family Sundays, Episode 116
Marvel’s Hero Project, Episode 116
A Day At Disney, Episode 112
Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Episode 701
27th of February
Star Wars: Resistance (Season 2)
February 28th
I captured the goblin king
Imagination Moves (Season 1-3)
Marvel’s Future Avengers (Season 1)
Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars
Future President’s Diary, Episode 107
Disney’s Fairytale Weddings, episode 203
Disney Family Sundays, episode 117
Marvel’s Hero Project, Episode 117
A day at Disney, episode 113
Store class, episode 101
Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Episode 702
