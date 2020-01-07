Everything Intel has announced at CES 2020: A.I., VR and Folding Laptops

Loading...

At CES 2020, Intel demonstrated how intelligence is used to create new experiences. A.I. was an important theme during the Intel presentation, where the company emphasized how intelligence can be used to train athletes, deliver improved video feeds and feed the new silicon from Tiger Lake. AMD and Intel have announced things left and right this year so far.

This story is part of our ongoing coverage of CES 2020, including technology and gadgets from the showroom.

A.I.-improved tracking

Thanks to artificial intelligence technology and rapid processing through Intel Deep Learning Boost (DL Boost), Intel will help athletes at the Olympic Games to track their movements and performance. The partnership was emphasized with the participation of the American Olympic decathlon athlete Ashton Eaton, who helped demonstrate that cameras can map the human skeleton to track and analyze performance in events such as long jumps, sprint races and more without the need for special sensors or grab.

With the third generation Xeon chipset to be released later this year, Intel claims that improvements in DL Boost technology will yield 60% more tracking and inferences.

Tracking athletes displays skeletal models and quickly sends the data to sports channels so they can repeat the audience, Intel claimed during the CES keynote. “So the second generation Zeon scalability with DL Boost provides the performance needed to meet those demanding service level agreements,” said Navin Shenoy, vice president of Intel’s Data Platforms Group.

VR without glasses

By A.I. to combine multiple camera angles in one frame, Intel showed how it can drive improved video experiences that are similar to how VR works, but without the glasses. This new experience is great for sports, because cameras can be set up around the location. Transmitters can combine the data and provide an improved video feed to viewers, even if there is no static camera to capture a certain perspective or camera angle.

Instead of displaying 2D pixels on the screen, A.I. combines all different camera perspectives in a 3D voxel. For example, when viewing a basketball game, you can choose to view the game from the sidelines, from an aerial photo perspective or even from the view of one of the players on the field. Although there may not be a specific camera to capture one of these perspectives, the video feed is made by inference – using data collection from all different cameras.

Project Athena arrives on Chromebook

Intel had set performance, battery life and design requirements for its Project Athena innovation project, which initially debuted on Ultrabooks with Windows 10 that meet the company’s strict criteria. With the 10th generation Ice Lake processors, Intel is now extending its reach to Chromebooks. Newly launched Chrome OS devices with Project Athena certification must now meet the same slim and thin form factor requirements while achieving lasting performance and providing battery life all day long.

To date, Intel claimed it had certified a total of 25 new Project Athena devices so that consumers who purchase these laptops and convertibles can expect reliable performance with a battery life of at least nine hours.

Foldable laptops

With foldable devices that make a big splash in the smartphone room thanks to devices such as Galaxy Fold and Samsung X from Huawei, Intel wanted to show how the form factor can be used for general computing. The company unveiled its Horseshoe Bend prototype, with a foldable 17-inch flexible display powered by the next-generation Tiger Lake processor.

Tiger Lake processors

Intel has also announced its new Tiger Lake CPUs, which offer double-digit performance improvements. These chips support Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6 and Intel’s new Xe graphic architecture.

The biggest impact of Tiger Lake will be with the graphic application, and casual gamers and home users probably don’t have to spend on an expensive system with discreet graphics. Thin and light notebooks with Tiger Lake can play HD games, and creatives can use the improved A.I. possibilities to quickly improve blurry images or low-resolution images with minimal effort.

Tiger Lake laptops are expected to be shipped later this year.

And one last addition …

At his ‘one more thing’ moment, Intel also mentioned that his discreet graphics solution, known as DG1, was also present at the show with Destiny 2. The company did not release any additional details – the card was apparently in a laptop behind the presenters throughout the keynote.

Follow our live blog for more CES news and announcements.

Recommendations from the editors