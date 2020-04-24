Everything coming and leaving Netflix May 2020 – GeekTyrant

Finally we have the list of titles coming to Netflix next month. You will notice that the vast majority are original titles similar to interactive Kimmy Schmidt who can’t be broken special. There are also well-known titles such as Back to the Future and Willy Wonka and Charlie Factory. What do you like most?

Available May 1st

While serving life in prison, a young man looks back at the people, the circumstances and the system that set him on the path to his crime.

Sebastián is a well-known show host, trying to find a way in the world while dealing with his ex-wife (whom he still loves) and his two children.

On their return to vacation, a family finds a place where squatters are disturbed in their home.

The Carson kids won a talent show with a dance created by Cory. But when “The Chrissy” catches on, his sister gets all the attention!

A shy, straight-A Ellie student helps overthrow Paul woo’s sweet jock. But their unlikely friendship grows complicated when Ellie falls for the same girl.

A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, HOLLYWOOD follows a group of bad weather actors and filmmakers in Hollywood after World War II in their quest to make it in Tinsel Town – no matter the cost.

When the sun suddenly begins to kill everything in its path, overnight passengers from Brussels try to survive by any means necessary.

Following the conspiracy, Lorenzo is driven by vengeance. Giuliano’s son appears and the lucky Medici hangs in the balance on the eve of the war.

When a doctor is imprisoned for a string of grisly murders, his faithful wife tries to commit a copying crime to prove his innocence.

Believed to be killed by a famous serial killer who has been idle for years, two men closely associated with the case are put on a dangerous collision course that is threatening their families. Homicide Detective Mike Serrato (Aden Young) and high school Guidance Counselor Leo Doyle (Sam Trammell) try to do the best for the people they love and the families they protect, but as they do both of them struggling to suppress their inner demons, a murder that sets them off on a mutual course of destruction that will sweep through all facets of their quiet, suburban community.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Story of Darrell Hammond

Den Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I am Divine

Jarhead

Head Head 2: Fire Field

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Content

Nozaki Kun Monthly for Girls: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Amazing Machinery: New Arrivals

Thomas & Friends: Amazing Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cow Cow

What a girl wants

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

Available May 4th

Available May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld’s new special one-hour program, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, reinforces his reputation as the precision craftsman of comedy. Coming up on May 5, 2020, on Netflix only, there will be a spectacular arrival to the Beacon Theater in New York City, and showcasing Seinfeld’s sharp angles to everyday life, revealing humor in the ordinary.

Available May 6th

Big changes are in the air as the moms stand up for their children, their partners, their businesses – and more importantly, themselves.

Available May 7th

Hairdresser by day, free hit man at night. The series returns under an outstanding, scissor-wielding assassin who is not cut out for the Season 2 jobs.

Available May 8th

A pregnant mother with terminal cancer leaves 18 to receive a sentimental gift for her unborn daughter every birthday until she reaches the woman.

This fun, silly preschool series teaches about the mechanical world and how things work. Based on Chris Monroe’s picture book series.

Picking up after that bloody backyard reveal, Jen and Judy find it hard to hide a dark secret. With a surprise new visitor to the town and Detective Perez hot on her heels, the stakes have never been higher.

Set in the vibrant and multicultural neighborhoods of modern Paris, THE EDDY tells the story of a struggling club owner, his house band and the dangers they face from the chaotic city that surrounds them.

After discovering the truth behind the Hollow, their friends Adam, Mira and Kai must face their fears and face even greater challenges together.

The experts continue their international restaurant rescue mission. With a little encouragement and a lot of overhaul, miracles can happen.

Motorcycles advance as Mike and the gang override classics, including some good ole Detroit muscle. Also, Avery takes on a new role in the store.

A writer in a creative and marital crisis finds shelter and support in her three best friends. Based on the novels by Elisabet Benavent.

Available May 9th

Available May 11th

Worried about his family’s future and the number of new crimes, Kari squares off against an adversary who is studying his previous cases.

Celebrities reminisce about their less-than-exciting journeys through animations, re-enactments and much more in this humorous documentary exploring the psychedelic story.

In our modern media landscape where real courtroom dramas have been transformed into entertainment, the Netflix documentary series Trial by Media reflects on some of the most dramatic and infamous trials of recent times. Since television coverage brought a new emphasis on creative storytelling and showmanship into the legal system, the courtroom has never been the same. In more than six compelling sections, Trial by Media explores the many ways in which the press has helped to reshape the public’s perception of guilt or innocence before, during or after a trial. This series features cases that span across various areas of the law including television murder trials conducted on behalf of the Jenny Jones Court, the moving story of Rod Blagojevich’s political collapse, and the case of Amadou Diallo, an unarmed African immigrant shot 41 times by police in the City New York. Trial by Media, in association with Smokehouse Pictures, is a Supper Club production and is directed by Skye Borgman (Abducted in Plain Sight), Garrett Bradley (Time), Academy Award® nominee Yance Ford (Strong Island), Brian McGinn, nominee Emmy® (Amanda Knox), Sierra Pettengill (The Reagan Show), and Tony Yacenda (American Vandal). Executive producers are author and lawyer Jeffrey Toobin (The People vs. O.J. Simpson); journalist, author and Court Justice Steven Brill; Smokehouse Pictures’ George Clooney and Grant Heslov; and Supper Club are McGinn, Jason Sterman and David Gelb.

Available May 12th

Through the magic of The Spinner Story, True and their friends create their own versions of Pinocchio, Little Red Riding Hood and other classic fairy tales.

Join Kimmy and her friends on an interactive adventure!

Available May 13th

Tim thinks he invited a woman to fulfill his dreams of a work retreat to Hawaii, realizing too late he had mistakenly asked someone from a blind date of nightmare.

Available May 14th

Available May 15th

A wizard who is hired for a party goes in hot water when he sends a drug boss to leave during a performance – but he can’t do it again!

After losing his girlfriend and his job the same day, a man in his 30s sees his life upside down.

Unemployed and desperate to change his life, Alain Delambre is ready to do anything to get a job at the corporate giant Exxya.

He’s back to pull a rabbit out of … piñata? Justin Willman is always amazed with frisky magic skills that add charm and thrill, trick and disarmament.

As the princesses prepare to face Horde Prime and his army of hive minds in one final battle, Adora must face her most elusive enemies yet: herself.

When her brother is found dead, a Manchester woman leaves her quiet life to travel to Ibiza, where she seeks the truth about her disappearance.

Available May 16th

Years after the Spanish conquistador Pedro de Heredia betrayed her family and broke her heart, the Catalina native resumes her life for revenge.

Available May 17th

Available May 18th

Ten flower teams, sculptors and garden designers limit their talents to creating unusual floral installations in this competition show hosted by Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou. As they tackle each set task, a florist to the stars, Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht and guest judges will join these international team of plant-based craftsmen to showcase their own sculptures at the Royal Botanic Gardens London , Kew.

Available May 19th

Like ancient Babylon grain, Patton provides a healthy dose of witticism in his newest Netflix comedy program, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything. Enjoy yourself and the Emmy and Grammy-winning comedian reflecting on humorous comedy stories following his recent fifties, including attending his daughter’s second-grade art exhibition that cost him the opportunity to board Falcon A full-scale millennium or what it’s like to buy a home to hire a suicidal sub-contractors suicide squad. Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything is broadcast for the first time worldwide on Netflix on May 19, 2020. And stick to post credits for Bob Rubin: Oddities & Rarities, a special bonus hour comedy program presented by Patton himself!

Maddie Townsend has a lot on her plate – including three kids, a cheating husband and one likely suitor who everyone in town is talking about.

Available May 20th

Actor and singer Ben Platt performs in a sold-out show recorded at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

When Omar’s grandfather forces him to get a job at a tech company in Mexico City, he meets a questionable ensemble of nine to five … and some nemeses.

Available May 22

When a hacker starts releasing student secrets to the entire high school, the socially isolated Sofia works but who looks to reveal their identity.

Infographics and archival footage deliver history lessons of the magnitude of science, social movements and changing discoveries around the world.

When a couple in the fast lane to splitsville murders by accidental murder, they go on a wild race to find the killing and clear their names.

The reality series that follows LA’s most elite real estate agents returns for Season 2, documenting their burgeoning private lives, posh listings and high-profile clients.

The animated series returns for Season 2, and the whole gang has been turned into a cartoon.

Available May 23

Available May 25

Available May 26th

Emmy and Peabody award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby put an end to the world of comedy in her tracks with her genre bending show, Nanette. After committing to her own tough act, Gadsby decided to name her second difficult album after one of her dogs in the hope that it might inspire humorous obedience. Did it work? Fortunately, you can make up your mind because after taking out her metaphorical metaphor for a world trip on a walk she filmed the frenzy in Los Angeles.

Hannah Gadbsy: Douglas is a great tour on guffaw that takes you from the dog park to the High Renaissance and back in an anonymous box. With one of comedy’s most exciting and wonderful moments as a guide for honor, you can expect your expectations to be set and met in the most unexpected of ways. Woof.

Available May 27

In the mountains of Monterrey, Mexico, a small street gang called “Los Terkos” spends its days listening to slowing down cumbia music and attending dance parties, showcasing their clothes, hairstyles and gang alliances. These different bands refer to unhappy youth as Kolombianos, combining Colo culture with Colombian music. Ulises Samperio (17), the leader of Los Terkos, tries to protect his friends from the nefarious aspects of a rapidly changing drug / political war, but after a misunderstanding with a local cartel, he is forced to leave for Jackson Heights, Queens, a community a diverse immigrant in New York City. Ulises tries to assimilate, but when he discovers that his gang and the whole culture of Kolombia are under threat, he questions his place in America and wants to return home.

Available May 28th

Amnesiac Caiman attempts to undo the curse of his lizard head by killing the responsible wizard, with the help of his friend Nikaido. In the Hole, that’s a threat.

A rookie cop (Luisana Lopilato) and a police detective (Joaquín Furriel) investigate the murder of a woman, 19, whose best friend is the main suspect.

Available May 29th

A comedy series about the people tasked with creating Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. Army From Greg Daniels and star Steve Carell.

“Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal continues to travel the globe, sampling different art and cultures. Phil’s new episode continues as he travels to Marrakesh, Seoul, Montreal, Chicago and London.

Available May 31st

Of course, there are titles that the service has to leave because of contract and licensing deals. Here’s your last chance to see some amazing things though Royal pains and Red Dawn.

Leaving May 1st

Leaving May 15th

Leaving May 17th

Leaving May 18th

Leaving May 19th

Leaving May 25th

Leaving May 30th

Leaving May 31st