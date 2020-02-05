Everything about the extravagant safari wedding of celebrities Colin Cowie

Famous wedding planner Colin Cowie – who has designed events for Tom Cruise and Oprah Winfrey among others – has planned his own ‘epic’ South African wedding with fiancee Danny Peuscovich.

Cowie tells us that 200 guests – including chefs Todd English and Eric Ripert, designer Dennis Basso and restorer Omar Hernandez – will come in from around the world for a 10-day extravaganza with a two-day safari at the Welgevonden Game Reserve and a party called Glamouflage, where guests are asked to come as their favorite animal.

The following day they fly to Cape Town for three days of events, including a cocktail reception; a day for tours of art places, private museums and schools that they support; and a Mykonos-style beach party at Club Grand Africa Café & Beach.

“I started planning this two months before I became a fiancé,” says Cowie. “It is an epic production. It has been in production for 14 months,” and has engaged the help of its teams in three cities. The actual ceremony, which is taking place on February 22, will include some surprises and an exchange of bracelets the couple with Jacob de Juwelier designed and will be screwed in. “We wanted to write our own story,” Cowie says.

