Everyone’s Wi-Fi is going to improve dramatically – BGR

Throughout the coronavirus epidemic, millions of people across the country are now at home, and with more news and entertainment at home and doing their work from afar, vision, argument, and reliable internet connection are considered more important than ever.

The FCC voted on new rules to support faster, more reliable Wi-Fi service for most of us by clearing the way to support next-generation Wi-Fi, known as Wi-Fi 6.

Specifically, the agency voted on the terms of making the 1,200 MHz spectrum available for unlicensed use in the 6GHz band – now the rules are for the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 to support the next generation of W-Fi on the latest mobile devices. Within the Internet of Things. According to the agency, the Wi-Fi 6 is 2.5 times faster than the current Wi-Fi standard and increases the spectrum by about five factors, which helps improve connectivity in rural areas.

According to FCC President Ajit Pai, this kind of reform is needed more than ever before. “Wi-Fi has helped many of us stay in touch with our families, friends and the outside world during the coronavirus epidemic,” he said in a statement on today’s FCC action. “It allows children to participate in distance learning while attending video conferences for work. This allows Americans with medical problems to have virtual doctor appointments on Netflix while living with Tiger King Stream. ”

Wi-Fi, as of now, already has more than half the internet traffic, Pye continues. Offloading mobile data to Wi-Fi is crucial to ensure that cellular networks are not overcrowded. And Pye estimates that by 2023, the economic activity created by Wi-Fi will reach about 1 trillion. “To realize that capability, we need faster, stronger Wi-Fi networks,” he says. And in order to take full advantage of the next generation of Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6s, a higher mid-band spectrum is needed for US unlicensed use, which supports FCC action.

According to the agency, the 6GHz band is now populated by microwave services used to support things like utilities, wireless backhaul and public safety. The FCC says that unlicensed devices share the spectrum with “currently licensed services,” both of which are written to protect services and allow other operations to develop across the band.

