Everyone should follow Chris Evans’ brother Scott on Twitter

The world is a stressful place today. A lot of the news and online chatter you consume can feel overwhelming, so it’s important to look for a little pick-me-up in our daily lives.

If you relax on the go, watch out for a mindless form of entertainment like the Hot Ones, treat yourself to lunch before noon, or buy a fun new shower curtain, striving to boost your mood with All day can be a real game changer.

If you are looking to get started small, I highly suggest following some exciting Twitter accounts to help alleviate your time constraints. A favorite of mine is John Krasinski’s John Goodas News account, but another delightful Twitter presence is an actor whose talents I think so many people sleep with: Scott Evans.

If Scott’s last name sounds familiar, that’s because you know his older brother, Chris – the guy who played Captain America and wore the hell out of that sweater Out. But you can also recognize Scott from his roles in television shows and movies like One Life To Live, Almost Love, and of course, the iconic Grace and Frankie.

I started following Scott on Twitter years ago – admitting he shared a lovely video of Chris – but to this day his account remains a source of joy.

Scott doesn’t tweet often, but when he does his humor and deep affection for his brother is cut short by the noise in my timeline. During this turbulent time, I considered it important to follow him.

If you’re going to hit the follow button on Scott, here are some things to look forward to.

Good, feel good tweets

The thing about Scott is, I want to be his best friend. He’s the kind of person who shares videos of glamorous snowstorms just “so that your day can shine,” but he’s also funny. Why aren’t everyone capable of doing the same things?

Need to cancel an Uber ride today because the driver is someone I have spotted. Sooo that’s twice now.

– Scott Evans (@thescottevans) February 11, 2020

Behind the scenes content of Chris

Those of you unfamiliar with Scott probably clicked on this article because you’re a fan of Chris. If that were the case, more reason would follow Scott.

The 36-year-old actress shares some of her older brother’s (and Dodger’s) videos on Twitter. I’m talking about things you really can’t see anywhere else – like footage of him flipping a spoon into a glass at Disney World while “Cupid Shuffle” plays in the background, or takes a stage at the Golden Globes.

The two brothers also appear to be in quarantine together, and from the looks of things they are having quite a bit of bonding.

A delightful amount of genuine brotherly love

If your heart has grown in three dimensions the day you watch the clip of Chris and Scott playing “Know Your Bro” on The Tonight Show, you’ll want to follow Scott. His account gives a glimpse of how close he and Chris are in real life, and you can’t help but grunt at how serious his “personal hype man” role is.

My competitive side took over when I saw @ chrishemsworth’s friends getting “Thor” chants … I didn’t want to lose. Now, with the show’s sister / partner, I can add personal hype to my resume. What a night in Shanghai with @ChrisEvans !!! https://t.co/Npixjpy5t2

– Scott Evans (@thescottevans) April 19, 2019

Happy Father’s Day to my brother. @ChrisEvans played my dad in “A Winter’s Tale” in high school … even though his character killed his son at the beginning of the show. 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HsyXEsaMRs

– Scott Evans (@thescottevans) June 18, 2018

As far as I’m concerned, the other siblings in Hollywood aren’t with the Evans boys, and it’s time to start their relationship with getting the esteem they deserve.

