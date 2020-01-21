Everyone should always have their read receipts activated

Mashable’s new series Don’t @ Me takes unpopular opinions and underpins them with … reasons. We all have our options, but we can only convince you to change yours. And if not, relax.

If we follow Internet standards, I’m probably the definition of the most annoying copywriter in the world.

I always send my thoughts in separate bubbles at high speed and I can never send just one emoji (there always have to be several to really convey the emotions).

But my worst habit of all? It takes me ages to answer. That’s why I always turned on my read receipts. And I firmly believe that everyone else should too.

Please stay here with me.

When I switched from my HTC Evo 3D to an iPhone 4S for the first time (in 2011!), I immediately activated read receipts to hold myself responsible. I needed something to break through my terrible pattern, read a text, respond mentally, and then close the message window to get to what I needed to do next. I was here in 12th grade. I had a lot going on with my social life.

But even nine years later, the evidence still serves the same purpose. If I know that I cannot answer a text at the moment, I only open it when I have time to answer it. And when I open it, the quick shift from “Delivered” to “Reading (insert time here)” has my little fingers that immediately type on the keyboard.

I developed this type of rapport with my friends, who know that as long as I have read the text, I will probably reply soon, as they can clearly see that I have read it. It’s a matter of respect, folks!

In social media apps like Instagram, it’s impossible to disable proofs you’ve read, and people still use them to communicate with their friends. The direct messaging feature has become so popular that the company recently added it to the desktop version of the app.

There is also Messenger, which will be the most popular mobile messenger app in the USA with 106.4 million users from September 2019. As with Instagram, there is no way to bypass read receipts with this app.

I would like to know why everyone is afraid of the proofs read in iMessage. It’s really not that serious.

I brought it up to a group of employees and their eyes literally widened at the thought of having their read receipts on them. They agreed that they don’t want people to know when to read a text. As if it’s a bad thing someone knows.

Do your friends really get angry if you read their texts and don’t answer them? In this case, it may be time to rate your friends again.

If someone has deactivated their read receipts, literally zero is displayed if the text has been confirmed. If anything, you could help alleviate the fear of the other person who only wants confirmation that their thoughts have been recognized.

But, as some girls in high school once said to me, “Brenda, you always pretend you know everything.” So I forwarded the question to Twitter (as a matter of course) and … got mixed results.

Lilllian Barreto, a 25-year-old product development specialist from DM, said to me: “I have no problem notifying people via double SMS. If I don’t get an answer and their read receipts are deactivated, I suspect that this is not the case is read it so I can write it to you again, “said Barreto. “But if their read receipts are enabled, I know they have read it and I take that as an answer so that I can no longer send them text messages.”

I will confess I tend to double or sometimes triple text when someone’s read receipts are off. But that’s only because I’m very impatient and absent-minded. If anything, I’m just sending the extra messages to be funny.

But another message I received on Twitter made it clear to me that there is a real downside to reading receipts.

Victoria Song, a 31-year-old consumer tech reporter at Gizmodo, told me via DM that she wasn’t the biggest fan of read receipts. “Sometimes people are so addicted to getting an answer that they text you umpteen times,” she said.

She remembered a time when she didn’t even know that her receipts were being received during a conversation and things were getting a little more intense. “I only found out because the person said,” I know that you read my messages. “” Do you have a problem with me? ”

She went on to explain that keeping them from getting annoyed when she responds or does not respond is a form of protection. But she admits it’s okay to leave it for the majority of the people you talk to. Your rule of thumb: “If you are dealing with a madman. Turn her off !!!”

Indeed, there is a super simple workaround that I was shocked to learn that not many of my colleagues or friends knew about: the ability to turn off read receipts for certain people. It’s so easy that you literally search for a specific contact in the iMessage window, tap the information icon, and turn off “Send Read Receipts”.

It’s just as easy for Android. Go to your settings, tap on text messages or conversations and deactivate “Send read receipts”.

Voila!

Another useful method is to open the notification window and read the message on your lock screen. With this method, you can take a look at a message without sending a read receipt if you don’t want to immediately.

Or, if it’s a really heated conversation that requires reading the entire message followed by a lot of time to reply, I’ve found a lengthy but helpful workaround. Simply go to your settings, disable your read receipts for all iMessage messages, read the message and then turn it on again.

However, these tricks should only be used in an emergency or on days when you feel completely overwhelmed by read confirmations.

Otherwise, it’s time to end the stigma, read a text, and not respond immediately. Let us assume that the proofs read at the bottom of the text bubble are simply in small print and read: “Yes, I have seen your text and if I do not answer now, I will answer soon.”

Or, as a Twitter user put it, maybe the other way.

because I want you to know exactly when I decided not to answer

– 𝓓𝓮𝓿𝓲𝓷 (@DevinKay_) January 14, 2020

And if this is the case, you may also be able to see who your true friends are from the evidence you read.

,