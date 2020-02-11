Everyone must stop assuming that autonomous vehicles are safer than people

Articles about how autonomous vehicles are almost there and how big the deal will be are not exactly unusual, but I noticed that a few days ago at Interesting Engineering, because it revives an idea that is the basis of so many articles and self-asserted online arguments by Tesla owners about autonomous cars: that autonomous vehicles will undoubtedly be safer than human drivers. I think there is a bit of a logical misconception, and there is no reason to continue this idea.

The interesting engineering article is called Will Our Children Ever Learn to Drive and is in turn inspired by a Motor Trend story about a robotics expert who predicts that children born today will never drive a car because our “autonomous future only 10, 15 years old. “

Now there is enough to unpack and discuss, because I personally think that those timelines are enormously optimistic and do not take into account some realities of driving and the world that can influence whether your child chooses to learn to drive, but I want to focus more on a specific part of the IE article.

This part:

Wouldn’t having human drivers be better?

Our children may have the choice to drive a car, but they will probably never have to drive a car if they don’t want to. As a parent, I personally hope that my children never have to drive a car for an important reason – safety. The accident risk for young drivers (16-19) is 2.7 times higher than for any other age group, according to the California DMV. In general, people are not great at driving, but teenagers are not great at driving. 94% of all motor vehicle accidents is due to human error. That means that 94% of all accidents it could hypothetically be stopped with the implementation of autonomous vehicles (ideally).

Driving a computer in your car is much safer than driving yourself. That is not an opinion, but a fact.

The latter rule summarizes the problem: the idea that a computer that drives a car is always safer and will always be safer than a human driver. The author here even boldly states that “that is not an opinion, but a fact,” although it cannot be a fact in any way. I’m not even sure if it counts as an opinion, because we simply don’t have enough evidence to prove it in one way or another.

Let’s look at the paragraph above for that bold, but incredibly common statement. I am absolutely willing to accept that 94% of accidents are caused by human error, but the leap from that idea to

“That means that 94% of all accidents it could hypothetically be stopped with the implementation of autonomous vehicles (ideally). “

… is a huge problem and affects the very popular perception of autonomous vehicles.

Even with those (ideally) and “hypothetical” qualifications, this statement is a complete load of shit. It is only true if we assume that the computers that drive autonomous vehicles will not make any mistakes at all, and there is no way that will be the case.

However, this idea is old and pervasive. The “computers never make mistakes” is a strangely powerful remnant from the early days of the computer, when remote computers were, huge gods kept alive by white-coated acolytes in specially air-conditioned rooms and who jealously and stingily spent computer time and solemnly gifted you with stacks of punch cards with the Holy Calculated results.

The fundamental belief still exists, even though you might think, with the almost constant access we all have to computer equipment, we had realized that computer systems can be just as flawed and inefficient as any person.

Let’s face it: computers, in all their speed and power and capabilities, are essentially idiots. Remember that we are fooling them every day with tortuous letters or looking for pictures of traffic lights or crosswalks (if you do that, you help future AVs, by the way).

Even the term “artificial intelligence” is misleading because what those computers do in no way resembles what we call “intelligence.” AI is perhaps at its best ‘simulated intelligence’, because it really uses all sorts of algorithms and brute-force methods to achieve results that are comparable to what we would expect from a being with real intelligence, although the actual processes are absolutely nothing alike .

What I mean here is that this fundamental assumption that computer-driven cars will be safer than human drivers is certainly not something we should assume.

Of course, there are plenty of issues that an AV has to do that people do: get distracted by your phone or have to pee, anger on the road or uncontrolled horniness or fatigue or hunger or a number of other biological drives and problems that can suffer an from U.S.

But AVs will have their own problems because they are stupid machines that can only respond and branch trees of decision-making based on how they are programmed, and the chaos and uncertainty of the real world can cause some astonishing situations that a human being would not even worry for a moment.

Dirty sensors, strange reflected light, confusing billboards, smoke or dust clouds, unpredictable behavior of animals or people, a lot of paper blowing in the wind, all these things can completely block even the most advanced AV people.

Certainly, hypothetically, and assuming a full, fully cooperative infrastructure, both of physical material and of wireless data transmissions, an AV can probably prove to be generally safer than human drivers.

But we are still a long way from that point, and even then I suspect that some human brains may need to be scattered somewhere in the mix of technologies to give some good old biological common sense to machine riddles.

I am not a luddite, but I have also spent far too much time on computers in my life to blindly bow to their superiority. The more complex computer systems become, the more failure points can be introduced and the less predictable those points become.

I really believe that in the end we will develop almost fully autonomous vehicles that can perform almost all the driving tasks that we need – but I don’t think they will be universally infallible, nor do I think they need human-powered vehicles. And I don’t think that’s a problem.

The problem is the almost religious belief that so many AV experts seem to have the capabilities of the computers that will drive their cars. Have these people never used computers before? Have you tried to print something? Sometimes everything works great, and sometimes it’s a shit show. Just like people.

At this point in the game, we need to look at replacing human drivers with computers by replacing one set of problems with another set. It may prove that the set of problems with AVs can be thought out, or that we, as humans, are lazy enough or are bored enough to drive that we choose to concentrate on solving machine problems rather than human ones, and that’s fine.

Every technological advance has its own compromises, and if we choose to develop AVs that can mess up in their own way as opposed to how human drivers mess up, that’s great.

But let’s stop the completely unproven idea that a complete AV future will be inherently safer. Maybe.

But at the moment I like to go with the whole of John Henry and compete against an AV vehicle that is coming out now or coming out this year. Autonomous vehicle builders and fetishists, you know where to find me.

(Am I going to plug my book on things like this now? That’s me.)

.