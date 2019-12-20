Everyone lost the opportunity to catch the last Porsche 911 of generation 991

Loading...

Photo: Porsche

The 991 generation of the Porsche 911 finally no longer exists, although the current 992 generation is in full production. The last 991 911 has just left the line. And no, it wasn't a Carrera base that you or I could buy in a few years; He was a sprinter. So I guess we all drop the ball in this case because it is very expensive, anyway. No one can pay for that car.

The Speedster, if you kindly remember, has a modified Carrera 4 body, but uses the chassis and engine of the GT3. Which means it has a 9-rpm 4.0-liter six-cylinder with 500 horsepower. There is also a six-speed manual and a price that induces nosebleeds of $ 274,500. However, it is beautiful.

And with that marks the end of 991.

I liked the 991 generation. Many things happened between its launch in 2011 and now. Made primarily of aluminum, it was the first 911 that was actually lighter than the car that preceded it. The chassis grew, as did the interior space, and the taillights are some of the prettiest taillights of any 911. It was also the first 911 that was offered controversially with the electromechanical power steering, unlike the hydraulic steering in previous models.

But! He also offered a seven-speed manual, which was the first in the industry.

The next 991.2 generation saw all 911 go turbocharged. I didn't have to go alone for the Turbo and Turbo S model if I already wanted a blower. This was also controversial; On the one hand, didn't that make the "Porsche 911 Turbo" redundant?

Porsche reports in its press release that 991 was the most successful 911 generation to date. It produced 233,540 cars and saw the milestone of the Porsche 911 number one million sold. I am sure that the fact that modern 911s become increasingly easy to handle and use every day certainly also helped boost sales.

We are still in the 992 era. But perhaps this is the generation in which we will see a 911 hybrid at last. Can you imagine purists pooping on that?

.