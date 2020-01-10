Every upcoming Marvel Show and film, from Hawkeye to Hit-Monkey

Loading...

Maybe you thought Avengers: Endgame was the end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe? People, we just started. With Endgame dominating box office records and the fourth phase of the MCU that is already in the making, Marvel is hotter than ever and everyone wants a part of the promotion.

The MCU will of course continue with a full series of TV shows for the new Disney + streaming service from Disney and films that extend the story that began with the years 2008 Iron Man, but Marvel Studios is not the only game in the city. Sony is working hard on its own mini-universe with Spider-Man theme. A few dragging holdouts from Fox’s X-Men franchise have yet to see the light of day, and Hulu, now run by Disney, also has a full range of non-canon Marvel projects in the pipeline.

In other words, there is more Marvel action on the road than ever. Here’s everything you need to look forward to. (Warning light spoilers below. If you did not enter into the MCU, continue at your own risk.)

Films

Marvel Cinematic Universe

Black Widow

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RxAtuMu_ph4 (/ embed)

Phase Four of the MCU starts on 1 May 2020 with a look back at the past. Despite her fate at the endgame, Scarlett Johansson slips into her black catsuit again for a solo film by Black Widow. The film becomes a prequel and introduces Yelena Belova from Florence Pugh, who also adopted the cloak of the Black Widow in the comics, to the MCU. Rachel Weisz and Stranger Things “David Harbor also star.

Black Panther 2

Miracle

Black Panther earned more than $ 1 billion from the global cash register and was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar. So yes, it will be continued. Although details about the next Wakandian romp are scarce, it does have an official release date: May 6, 2022. Reports show that almost every member of Black PantherThe vast cast will return for the follow-up, as will director Ryan Coogler, who admits that he is nervous about helping his first follow-up.

Sheet

Sorry, Wesley: There is a new Blade in the city. At Comic-Con International 2019, Marvel Studios blew the roof of Hal H by announcing that Oscar winner and former Luke Cage villain Mahershala Ali will be portraying Ali Marvel’s half-vampire monster hunter on the big screen. No other details were given, although Blade is expected to arrive in 2022 at the earliest, though looking at Marvel’s busy schedule.

Captain Marvel 2

Marvel did not officially say that Captain Marvel 2 is in the making, but considering how well Carol Danvers connects the earthbound and cosmic sides of the MCU – and how much money her first solo film made – a sequel is very similar to Thanos: inevitable. Brie Larson and Marvel Studios, head Kevin Feige, have also already started the sequel. Feige hints that Carol’s next big adventure can bridge the gap in between Captain Marvel and Avengers: Infinity War, and could introduce Kamala Khan, the superhero flipped by fangirl, also known as Mrs. Marvel, into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange’s next mind-expanding adventure could be the first really “scary” movie from Marvel Studios, but don’t be too scared: the good doctor has hired some powerful friends to help him. Benedict Cumberbatch participates in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by Scarlet Witch by Elizabeth Olsen, who comes directly from Wanda’s own Disney + series when the film is released on 7 May 2021. director Scott Derrickson will not return for the sequel.

The eternals

Go on, Thor. A whole new pantheon of gods is coming to the MCU. If you are not familiar with the Eternals, we have a great Eternals guide for you. If you want the short version, it’s the legendary comic maker Jack Kirby’s superhero about Greek mythology – and it’s even wilder than it sounds. Marvel has compiled the most star cast to date for the big screen adaptation. As revealed at Comic-Con, Game of Thrones’ own Robb Stark, Richard Madden, will join Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry and many other big names in the cast of the film. The Eternals arrive in theaters on November 6, 2020.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Breathe in gently, co-protectors. Director James Gunn is back. After Gunn lost his Marvel Cinematic Universe performance thanks to some old, off-colored tweets, Disney changed course and decided to bring Gunn back for the third outing of the interstellar outlaws – after he’s done making a Suicide team continued for DC, that is. Considering how the second Guardians movie ended, good money says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sees the MCU debut of interstellar champion Adam Warlock. We would also not be shocked if a new space bound Thor would also play an important role, even as his pun Asgardians of the Galaxy suggestion turned out to be little more than wishful thinking.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Marvel’s first outing in the world of superhero kung-fu, Iron Fist, was something of a failure, but Danny Rand is not the only martial artist on Marvel’s roster. Shang-Chi, master warrior and son of a super villain, is played by newcomer Simu Liu, who will make his MCU debut in February 2021 alongside Awkwafina and Tony Leung as the real Mandarin (ie not the one played by Ben Kingsley in Iron Man 3).

Thor: Love and Thunder

If you liked Thor: Ragnarok – and if you like Marvel movies, how could you not? – get ready for a treat. Ragnarok director Taika Waititi has signed to write and direct Thor 4. That’s great news. Waititi’s distinctive sense of humor and Jack Kirby-like aesthetic meaning have come a long way to make Thor: Ragnarok the best Thor movie, and we see no reason why the lightning of the God of Thunder does not strike twice when Thor: Love and Thunder hits November 5, 2021. Chris Hemsworth picks up Mjolnir again, Tessa Thompson returns as Valkyrie, and in a shocking turn a new female Thor will be played by none other than Natalie Portman.

Other studios

Morbius

Jared Leto did not exactly change the world of superhero film with his edgelord-inspired version of the Joker. Suicide team. Maybe the second time is the charm. In the upcoming Columbia Pictures spin-off Spider-Man, Leto plays Michael Morbius, a scientist trying to cure his own blood disease and transforming himself into a “living vampire.” Leto will be accompanied by Jared Harris, who has torn it up in shows such as The terror, The Expanseand the HBO hit mini series in Chernobyl, as well as the former Doctor who actor Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson and others. Morbius arrives in theaters on July 31, 2020.

New mutants

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_vJhUAOFpI (/ embed)

Fox’s long-running X-Men franchise officially ended with 2019 Dark Phoenix (and Disney’s acquisition of virtually all of Fox’s intellectual property), but a Marvel-made Marvel adventure is still in its wings. New mutants, a horror-tinged interpretation of Marvel’s cheerful mutants inspired by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz’s run on the comic with the same name, got a moody trailer in October 2017, but has been repeatedly delayed and has undergone massive re-shoots. At the moment Disney has New mutants scheduled for April 3, 2020, but we will one day really see it Game of Thrones“Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Strange things star Charlie Heaton as cannonball and Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik? We will have to wait to find out.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producer Amy Pascal has promised that a sequel to the Oscar-winning animation function is already in pre-production. The big question: is there really only one? Over the past few months, several reports have claimed that an entire animated Spider-Man subset is in the making, with Spider Vers walk ahead. There is the direct sequel, which is said to focus on the budding romance between Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen; the women-led spin-off, with Gwen, Spider-Woman and relative newcomer Silk; there is rumbling from a Spider-Ham animation series; and for good reason you introduce Oscar Isaac as a Spider-Man 2099 in a post-credit series.

Poison 2

The spin-off from Sony Spider-Man should not have been good, and yet it was – we think? Against all expectations, Venijn managed to be a campy action film, a buddy film, a romantic comedy and a legitimate entertaining superhero adventure at the same time, with a truly unspoken performance by Tom Hardy who brought everything together. Expect the sequel to be even crazier, with Woody Harrelson ready to chew the landscape as the symbiont-infected serial killer Cletus Kasady, also known as Carnage. Poison 2 should also arrive fairly quickly. Sony has two Marvel films scheduled for 2020. If one of them eventually becomes VenijnDon’t be surprised.

TV shows

Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel’s Agents or SHIELD

Agents from SHIELD, the first MCU TV spin-off, launched in 2013 in large fanfare, only to be greeted with a thunderous “meh”. Well, guess what? These days it’s actually pretty good. Disney must also agree, as the company ordered a seventh season of the show in November 2018, half a year before season 6 started. You can count on more action, more hijinks and more subtle MCU Easter eggs when the good agents return in 2020.

Falcon and Winter Soldier

Avengers: Endgame left Captain America’s two closest allies in an interesting place. Bucky Barnes eventually escaped his Hydra brainwashing and became the hero he had always wanted to be, while Sam Wilson reluctantly took over the shield from Steve Rogers. What happens next will unfold in Falcon and Winter Soldier, a mini-series that is aired exclusively on Disney +, the upcoming Disney Netflix competitor. The show will debut in the fall of 2020 and challenge Steve’s best friends against a returning Baron Zemo, the villain who caused all sorts of problems for the Star-Spangled Avenger in Captain America: Civil War.

Hawkeye

The Hawkeye of Jeremy Renner was already retired when the War of Infinity began, and only suitable as a backup after Thanos had thrown away his family. Now that the Barton clan has been reunited, it is time for someone else to pick up Hawkeye’s bow and shake forever. In Hawkeye Renner goes to Disney + to train his replacement, a young woman named Kate Bishop. In the comics, Bishop has already proven herself to be an excellent Hawkeye, and she has a great chemistry with Clint. If Disney can translate that to the small screen, it has another winner.

Loki

The last time we saw Loki, he was traveling to unknown parts with the Space Stone in hand after the time-traveling adventures of the Avengers in Endgame went sideways. That was not a loose plot thread. It is the setup for the Loki Disney + series, debuting in the spring of 2021. Worried about rumors that Loki won’t be so bad this time? Do not do it. At Comic-Con, Tom Hiddleston confirmed that Loki is “still the guy” who caused so much disaster in The Avengers. Thank God.

She-Hulk

In the Marvel Comics canon, She-Hulk is actually Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters. After receiving a blood transfusion from her superhero cousin, she develops powerful skills that resemble – but not exactly like Hulk’s. The biggest difference: she retains all her memories, intelligence and consciousness when she turns green. Her popular, hilarious series of solo comic books had her juggling life as both a costumed, green-skinned hero and a full-time lawyer who dealt with legal matters with super powers. Think of Ally McBeal with super heroes and super villains, and you have a good grasp on the tone of the comics. Disney has announced that a She-Hulk series will premiere at a certain time on Disney + after Hawkeye’s debut in 2021, but that’s all we know at the moment.

Moon Knight

Widely regarded as Marvel’s response to Batman, Moon Knight is a street-level vigilante struggling with multiple personalities competing for control of his actions. His story of origin has been revised so many times over the years that it is hard to guess which version of the character will appear on the screen at any given time in the Moon Knight series on his way to Disney +, but given that he is often portrayed as one of Marvel’s most brutal – and crazy – characters fighting on the side of the good guys, it will certainly be interesting.

Ms Marvel

Marvel’s first Muslim superhero who gets her own solo strip will also be the first Muslim superhero from the MCU to get her own show. In Marvel’s comics, Kamala Khan is a teenager who develops the ability to change the size and shape of her body at will (’embiggening’, as she calls it) after being exposed to an extraterrestrial mutant element. She eventually takes a code name inspired by her favorite superhero, Captain Marvel. The Ms. Marvel series has confirmed Bisha K. Ali, a comedian and screenwriter on Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral series, as lead writer and showrunner. The series is on its way to Disney +, but there is no message about when it will premiere.

WandaVision

Avengers: Infinity War looked like the end for the power pair of the MCU, the Vision and the Scarlet Witch. Well, here is Disney + coming to the rescue. In the spring of 2021, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany returned as the dynamic duo WandaVision, a six-hour mini-series that finally gives Wanda Maximoff the attention she deserves. Of course there is a chance that she will be overshadowed: in addition to the returning stars, WandaVision will have the Captain Marvel character Monica Rambeau. She is played by Teyonah Parris. Kat Dennings and Randall Park will also repeat their MCU roles as Darcy Lewis (from the first two Thor films) and FBI agent Jimmy Woo (from Ant-Man and the Wasp, respectively).

What if …?

Since 1977, Marvel has been publishing the on-again, off-again series What if …?, which investigates what would have happened if crucial moments in Marvel’s vast cartoon continuity had taken a slightly different turn (spoiler: everyone usually dies). Soon the upcoming animation series with the same name will do the same for the MCU. Marvel Studios says that many established MCU actors will express their alter egos on a big screen in the Disney + series, and that the different scenarios are based directly on MCU tradition, with Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright leading the action as the all-seeing Watcher. In the first episode, for example, we learn what would have happened if Peggy Carter had become the first super soldier in the world and rumors suggest that Loki would pick up Thor’s hammer. Is it canon? Not really. Does it have to be fun? Absolutely.

different

Hellstrom

Between Lucifer and the horrifying adventures of Sabrina, Satan is one of the biggest stars on Netflix – but can hell fire strike twice? Hulu and Marvel certainly hope so. Hellstrom, based on the Marvel character known as ‘the son of Satan’, will describe the adventures of Damion and Ana, the son and daughter of a notorious serial killer, as they look for the worst ones that the humanity has to offer. That’s terribly dark for the MCU, and that’s probably why it’s not a canon, but it should be home to Hulu, home to other light-hearted smiles like The Path and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Hit Monkey

Look, it’s a monkey with a duffel bag full of weapons that kills people for money. What else do you need to know? OKAY OKAY. Hit-Monkey was created in 2010 by Daniel Way and Dalibor Talajić as a sentiment of the killer movie tropics and has since become a minor player in Marvel’s comics. In Hulu, Hit-Monkey will be the star of one of the four adult-oriented comic animated series (more on that in a second) that will eventually come together for a one-off Avengers/defenders parody The offenders. But also: Monkey with guns. You have that part, right?

Howard the duck

Howard the Duck stands out as the first Marvel character to get his own movie on the big screen. Unfortunately, although loved by some, it is also one of the worst. Maybe Howard’s upcoming animated series about Hulu can turn his legacy around. With Kevin Smith – yes, Which Kevin Smith – at the helm, Howard the duck should be a funny, biting, fourth wall-breaking super hero satire that would make its maker Steve Gerber proud. Howard may be absurd, but he is not a simple parody. The character is driven by righteous anger, not by punchlines, making 2019 the perfect time for Howard to claim his title as Marvel’s number 1 misanthrope.

MODOK

MODOK, or the mental organism that is only designed to kill, is Marvel’s maestro Jack Kirby at its best: a giant floating head with a little bit of arms and legs leading a malicious organization full of henchmen dressed as beekeepers. What is there not to love? Hulu also boosts the ante for his animated series by balancing MODOK’s supervillain duties with family life and bringing comedian Patton Oswalt into the lead. The Venture Bros. (which is also on Hulu) mines comparable area, but with the official Marvel machine behind it MODOK, this can be something special.

Tigra & Dazzler

The X-Men may come to Marvel and Disney sooner than you think – one of them by the way. Dazzler, a mutated pop star with the ability to turn sound into light, already had a short cameo in it Dark Phoenix, and she will play along with cat wife Tigra in the fourth and final of Hulu offenders series. In the show, Dazzler and Tigra will travel to Los Angeles in search of fame and fortune (just like everyone else living there), with a number of super-powerful shenanigans popping up along the way. At least they have a showbiz professional who helps them on their journey: Comedian Chelsea Handler is one of the creative minds behind the series.

We will update this list as more and more shows and films inevitably take shape, so keep an eye on it!

