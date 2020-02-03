Every Time I That debut new song allegedly entitled “Planet Shit” at British gigs

Every time I die just played a new song last week. The new song may be called “Planet Shit,” because that is what it is referred to in three separate fan posts.

Every Time I Die is currently working on their ninth studio album. Producer Will Putney (in their studio)Your art is murder) who also produced their album Low Teens from 2016. This will be ETID’s first record in four years.

Every Time I Die previously debuted a new song live during their Tis ’The Season party on December 15. They also played “White Void” from the album, which she debuted earlier during a fall cruise performance.

Before that, the band teased a new riff and confirmed that they are working on their next album.

Do you remember when we posted a photo the day we started writing and everyone thought we were taking pictures? Well, we’re still not answering, but here’s a riff because you’ve been patient. pic.twitter.com/REE7dz2pCZ

– Every Time I Die (@everytimeidie) November 21, 2019

Then, on Christmas Day, Every Time I Die gave an officially updated timeline for 2020.

In 2 weeks we will go to Europe with @whileshesleeps and immediately after our return to Buffalo we will meet Will Putney and we will record our 9th full record. Our first in 4 years. Merry Christmas.

– Every Time I Die (@everytimeidie) December 25, 2019

It seems that during this series of EU / UK data the band decided to play a new song, at least in London and Manchester. ETID plays at O2 Brixton Academy and although no one says the name of the song, let’s believe it is called “Planet Shit” and it is an absolute ripper. View the fan images below.

Then, two nights later in Manchester, they allegedly played the song again.

Every Time I Who played a new song called Planet Shit tonight, and it made me dizzy for Christmas.

– Adam the Hobbly Riffter (@atjonesss) January 26, 2020

About a week ago, ETID tweeted to celebrate the first day of the official recording.

Recording day 1. We just listened to the new Buried Alive, life is good and business starts perfectly!

– Every Time I Die (@everytimeidie) January 28, 2020

They have since given us an update every day. View them below.

Recording day 2. Will says that these numbers are heavier.

– Every Time I Die (@everytimeidie) January 30, 2020

Day 3 pic.twitter.com/seqSNPA0Nx

– Every Time I Die (@everytimeidie) January 30, 2020

Day 4. “Okay, so I have an idea for that one part in Daddy Like …”

– Every Time I Die (@everytimeidie) January 31, 2020

Day 5 pic.twitter.com/rMEMtDzrS7

– Every Time I Die (@everytimeidie) 1 February 2020

ETID goes to Australia with Parkway Drive and Hatebreed in June. Tickets are available here and dates are below. They will also participate Code orange for the album release party of Code Orange’s Underneath.

dates:

03/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

06/13 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

06/19 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

06/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Arena

06/21 – Adelaide, AU @ AEX Theater

06/24 – Perth, AU @ HBF Stadium

Are you enthusiastic about the ninth studio album from Every Time I Die? Sound out in the comments below!

