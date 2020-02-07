Every scary spoiler for the Gretel & Hansel movie

Over the past few years, we have seen an increase in horror movies that investigate how fear would have been centuries ago. Many of these films have strayed from the tropics that horror film lovers have come to know and love; slashers and haunted house are exchanged for witches, religious crimes and classical confrontations with legendary monsters. The films of Robert Eggers The witch and The lighthouse are great examples of this trend, and while not so critically successful, Grietje & Hansel followed the example.

The new film follows the story of Grietje (Sophia Lillis), a young girl on the point of femininity, and her brother, Hansel (Samuel Leakey). The couple lost their father when Hansel was young enough not to remember him, and the loss did not allow their mother to cope because she became distant, cold and often cruel to her children. After Grietje fails to secure a position in the house of a powerful (but regrettable) noble, Gretel’s mother lashes out at her and claims that Grietje cannot remain a child forever. Her mother’s anger forces the children to flee their home and embark on the journey that inevitably leads them to the child-eating witch we all expect from this story.

We follow the children to the darkness of the forest, where they are plagued by hunger and not a safe place to rest when the sun sets. We see early glimpses of witch figures in the forest, looming in the darkness and never show their faces. Grietje explains that she has always been sensitive to seeing things that she never knew were dreams or reality. This is the first suspicion we get that she might have some kind of her own strength.

Soon the children run into the witch’s house. The scent of cake lures them in and they find a party laid out in a huge dining room. When the witch catches them, she invites them, feeds them and gives them a bed to sleep in, though not before she plucks hair from Hansel’s head and inhales his scent like a famished dog. At first Grietje is put off by the place, while Hansel is charmed enough to want to stay. Grietje wonders where their host gets all her meat and what she produces with, because she seems to have no animals and makes no trips for supplies. She even starts snooping around the house for answers.

When the elderly witch starts teaching Gretel about magic and nurtures the natural gifts that Gretel already possesses, Gretel’s melody changes. We see Hansel getting more and more uncomfortable in the house if he agrees with Gretel’s original assessment. Nothing is ever free. He urges her to leave and continue traveling, and Gretel takes revenge by sending him alone into the forest, claiming that if he is so desperate to leave, he can do this without her. It is the first time we have seen her outright contempt for her brother, although we wonder if it is a pent-up emotion or the influence of the witch.

In the end, Grietje finds evidence of what the witch has done, seeing the old woman’s facade fade and leaving a young and beautiful woman behind. She dumps a huge bucket of organs and guts on a table and uses a ritual to transform human parts into delicious-looking food, confirming Gretel’s original fear that something is wrong with the place. The witch finally catches Hans and prepares to kill him, while trapping Gretel and tying her up. The witch plans to feed Hansel to Gretel, believing that once the girl is free from her burden, her strength will rise instead of being blocked by her ties to Hansel. The witch almost succeeds, but just before Hansel roasted alive, Gretel saves him by killing the witch with her own teaching.

The film ends with Gretel and Hansel going their own way. Although Gretel cannot bring herself to kill or devour Hansel, she admits that the witch was right to stop her. They both had to find their own stories. Hansel drives away, while Grietje stays, and takes in new residents in the witch’s house. She concludes that she trusts that she is growing with her strength and coming to herself without succumbing to the evil of the witch who came before her, although we wonder if she did not send her brother because she is actually afraid of possible harm to him in the future.