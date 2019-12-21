Every Jedi voice Rey hears in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

Loading...

(ATTENTION: Main spoiler for The Rise of Skywalker below.)

A hallmark of Disney's Star Wars films are cameos of famous faces, even if some of the faces are under a mask. There are Daniel Craig (as Stormtrooper) and Simon Pegg (as "a quarter") in The Force Awakens and Tom Hardy (as another Stormtrooper) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (as everyone's favorite character Sloven Lo) in The Last Jedi. The rise of Skywalker, which came out on Thursday, continued this trend, including with Lin-Manuel Miranda as a resistance fighter and the composer John Williams as a bartender. But Episode IX also contained a lot of recognizable voice cameos, especially during Rey's (anti) climatic battle against Emperor Palpatine.

After the emperor scoffs at the power of the Sith, Rey hears of many of the Jedi who came before her, including Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano (who was featured in Star Wars: The Clone) Wars) and Ewan McGregor and Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Here is the full list of Jedi voices:

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

Ewan McGregor and Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Frank Oz as Yoda

Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu

Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn

Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano

Olivia D’Abo as Luminara Unduli (The Clone Wars)

Jennifer Hale as Aayla Secura (The Clone Wars)

Angelique Perrin as Adi Gallia (The Clone Wars)

Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan Jarrus (Star Wars Rebels)

Oh yes and Luke. Moron. But none of my buddy Kit Fisto? Shame, J.J. Shame.

