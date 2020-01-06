Every gadget nerd knows: there is always a better tool

Loading...

(Image: Vibelight)

If you enjoy repairing things or playing with new toys, you may want to look at some of these tools and gadgets that we think will simplify your life – or at least help to make some of them. perform annoying daily tasks.

Tools for gadget geeks

Disclosure: ZDNet can earn a commission for some products on this page. Neither ZDNet nor the author were compensated for this independent assessment.



BioLite

BioLite Campstove 2 for $ 120

The BioLite Campstove is an electricity-generating, USB-rechargeable wood-burning stove. The internal 2600 mAh power bank charges LED lighting, mobile phones and other devices via the USB interface – even when the fire is no longer lit.

The dashboard indicator shows your fire strength and power. It has an internal fan to control flames and smoke – and it even boils a kettle for you – and keeps you warm while you wait.

Ocoopa

Ocoopa personal hand warmer for $ 19

The rechargeable hand warmer from Ocoopa is also a power bank of 5200 mAh that charges your phone when you need it. Switch it on and get three levels of heat in your pocket, click between different temperatures in heating mode with one click. Double-click to see how much battery is left in the device.

ColorCoral

Keyboard and printer cleaning gel for $ 8

Clean your PC keyboard or remove the dust from your air vents with this lemon scent biodegradable cleansing gel from ColorCoral. Shape it into shape and press it on the keyboard to remove dust and crumbs from your PC.

Moleskine

Moleskine smart writing set for $ 149

Transfer what is on the laptop page to your Android or iOS app, digitize your notes and save them online. The pen captures every stroke of the pen on the paper and uploads it to your device so that you can take notes and share your handwritten notes. If you prefer to write notes on paper, this set gives you peace of mind that your notes will be stored securely online.

SZNBS

Magnetic Apple charging cable for $ 12

Charge your iPhone, AirPods or Apple watch with this handy charging cable. You can charge them all at the same time with the Lightning connector and the magnetic charging station. It supports the charging of almost every iPhone and the Apple Watch. As soon as you connect the charger to the watch, the magnetic field ensures good contact while your device is being charged.

SE

Magnesium fire starter kit for $ 7

No matches? No problem. Start a fire quickly with this fire starter set that goes on a key ring. A solid magnesium fuel rod and flint will produce sparks in all weather conditions to turn that fire on.

Vibelite

Vibelite magnetic LED pick-up tool for $ 11

The magnetic pick-up tool – with am LED light — makes picking up those fallen screws a breeze out of your PC case, even in those out of the way places. The extendable handle with a flexible neck makes even those hard-to-reach metal objects easy to find. A perfect tool to have in your IT toolkit.

The PhotoStick

The PhotoStick for $ 39

Save up to 60,000 photos and videos on this handy 128 GB stick. Just connect it, it will find all your photos and videos on your Mac or PC and save them on the USB stick. You will also be notified if duplicate images are found. Make sure you select all file extensions such as .jpg and .png to ensure that the files are copied.

smarter

Smarter SFC01 FridgeCam for $ 199

If you’re hungry but don’t have time to leave the help desk to find out what’s in the fridge, try the wireless fridge camera. Every time you close the refrigerator door, a photo is taken and sent to an app on your phone. You can even teach the camera to recognize certain types of food in the refrigerator and alert you when supplies run out.

A must for the 24/7 support desk.