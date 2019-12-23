Every future Star Wars TV show and movie that is currently in the making

Loading...

A long time ago there was only the Star Wars movie franchise in our own galaxy – no television shows, animation series or tie-in projects.

The sci-fi saga of George Lucas has been expanded in a number of major ways in recent years, with various spin-off films, TV shows (both animated and live action) and new episodes of the core series that have already been released or are currently are in the making. Given the number of projects that have been announced – especially since Disney Lucas film was acquired in 2012 – keeping track of what's on the horizon in the Star Wars universe can be a daunting task.

That's why we've put together a list of all Star Wars movies and television series that you can look forward to in the near future, starting with the latest news and announcements. Scroll down to view recently released content.

Upcoming projects

The mysterious films of Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will bring his talents to the Star Wars universe for an upcoming movie – and possibly more. The arrangement was announced in September and unconfirmed reports indicate that Feige already has a controversial actor in mind for the "wave" of projects he will produce for Lucasfilm.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi television program

There have been rumors about a spin-off of Obi-Wan Kenobi since Disney bought Lucas Film in 2012, but now it's official: Old Ben finally gets the attention in a Disney + mini series.

Ewan McGregor will return to show what happened to Obi-Wan during his time as a recluse on Tatooine with a "trusted mechanical co-star" by his side. Deborah Chow, who directed episodes of Jessica Jones and Better Call Saul alongside some of the most popular episodes of The Mandalorian, will direct the limited series from a script written by Oscar-nominated Hossein Amini (The Wings of the Dove, Drive).

Untitled Cassian Andor series (TBD)

Another live action Star Wars series announced for the direct-to-consumer Disney + streaming service, this show has no official title yet, but it does have Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actors Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk who criticize their roles from the 2016 film.

Luna again plays rebel spy Cassian Andor, while Tudyk will express his droid-sidekick, K-2SO. The series explores the early adventures of the characters during the formative years of the uprising. Filming began in January 2019 and is still ongoing.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (February 2020)

Disney and Lucasfilm surprised just about everyone with the July 2018 announcement that a sixth season of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars was in the making. The Emmy-winning series that takes place between the events of Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Episode III – Revenge of the Sith ended its acclaimed run in 2014, and while fans were disappointed to see it go, few Disney expected it a few new lives would breathe years later. That's exactly what the studio does, with a whole new season with 12 episodes on Disney +.

The new season continues where the fifth broadcast season ends and continues to explore the adventures of Anakin Skywalker and his padawan, Ahsoka Tano, as well as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda and a large number of Clone Troopers who are fighting alongside them.

Rian Johnson’s spin-off trilogy (TBD)

Lucasfilm was so in love with writer-director Rian Johnson & Episode VIII – The Last Jedi that the studio tapped him to work on a whole new trilogy outside of the episodic Star Wars franchise. Little is currently known about the setting – or expected release date – of Johnson & # 39; s trilogy, but it is reported that it focuses on characters who have little or no connection to the Skywalker bloodline.

Given how polarizing The Last Jedi was, one thing seems certain: a complete trilogy infused with Johnson & # 39; s convention defying vision of the Star Wars universe will give the public a lot to tell.

Recent releases

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (December 20, 2019)

The Rise of Skywalker brings episode VII – The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams back behind the camera, with which he completes the new trilogy he started in 2015. Billy Dee Williams plays Lando Calrissian on the big screen for the first time since The Return of the Jedi, while Carrie Fisher appears in the film thanks to a number of cut images from The Force Awakens. The film also visits one of his biggest villains, with Emperor Sheev Palpatine returning, again played by Ian McDiarmid.

Of course the cast of colorful characters introduced in The Force Awakens and Episode VIII – The Last Jedi is also an important part of the procedure. The action continues where The Last Jedi stopped, with the rebellion still being pursued by the First Order and its new Supreme Leader, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

The Mandalorian (2019)

A Star Wars television series with live action was one of the rumors about the franchise going back more than a decade, and it was finally realized when Disney Iron Man and The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau recruited The Mandalorian for Disney writing and producing +, Disney's exclusive streaming platform.

The Mandalorian takes place seven years after the Battle of Endor in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and follows "the traces of a lone shooter in the suburbs of the Milky Way far from the authority of the New Republic …" Pedro Pascal (Narcos) plays the title role in the series, which had a budget of around $ 100 million for its first season with 8 episodes, making it one of the most expensive series in recent years. The first episode premiered on November 12, 2019 and the second season is currently in pre-production.

Star Wars: Resistance (October 7, 2018)

Star Wars: Rebels ran on Disney XD for four seasons, earned rave reviews and worked out the universe in a child-friendly way. Not surprisingly, Disney had prepared a new series to follow it. Star Wars: Resistance premiered in October and focuses on a young resistance pilot named Kazuda Xiono, whose job is to keep an eye on the nefarious First Order. The second season of the show arrives in the fall of 2019 and is the last.

Disney is inspired by the anime series for Resistance, giving it a unique feel in the vast universe. Several notable names have been added as voice actors (Bobby Moynihan, Donald Faison, Jim Rash), as well as several well-known characters from the Star Wars universe involved in the story, including Poe Dameron and the droid BB-8. The plot was inspired by World War II stories from the grandfather of the series maker Dave Filoni.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (25 May 2018)

The famous shoot-first smuggler of the saga got his own live action film in this Star Wars spin-off film that describes the early years of Han Solo and his adventures before he met Obi-Wan Kenobi and a nagging farm boy in the Mos Eisley Cantina . The film cast Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo and explored the origins of Han's friendship with Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian, with Donald Glover depicting the final character.

Solo Disney did not perform as well as hoped for, but we were fine. Given the rather surprising cameo at the end (we won't spoil it here for you) and some plot series remain untied, we would not be shocked to see a sequel despite the poor financial return on Solo.

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (2017)

This animated series premiered in July 2017 and follows many of the female characters from the Star Wars universe – including Rey, Leia Organa, Jyn Erso and Padmé Amidala, among others – through adventures that will shape their destination and them on familiar paths will post to their fans. A single season of 16 episodes was released on Disney & # 39; s YouTube channel, with several episodes then broadcast on the Disney channel.

Sixteen more episodes came on YouTube and Disney in 2018, focusing primarily on some of the most popular female characters from Star Wars (it was praised by critics and audiences, and brought forth a new toy line). With every episode that only takes two or three minutes, Forces of Destiny offers a sample of the deeper Star Wars universe that does not require significant time investment.

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures (2018-2019)

Lucasfilm launched another online animation series as a supplement Star Wars: Forces of Destiny in 2018. With a noble title Star Wars Galaxy or Adventures, the new collection of shorts recreate iconic moments from the Star Wars feature films as short, child-friendly cartoons.

The program is designed to make young children Star Wars fans before they are old enough to see the movies, but the videos are also pretty fun for adults. New Galaxy of Adventures Episodes have arrived throughout 2019 and there is no sign that Disney plans to delay it soon.

Canceled

Series of the Game of Thrones makers (2022)

In February 2018, Lucasfilm announced that makers of Game of Thrones television series David Benioff and D.B. Weiss was to write and produce another series of Star Wars films that take place outside of the episode films, with the first episode of the new trilogy coming in 2022 and ending Star Wars & # 39; s post-Rise or Skywalker interruption on big screen. That will not happen. In October 2019, shortly after signing a $ 250 million development agreement with Netflix, Benioff and Weiss announced that their Star Wars project was over before it even started. That's a big blow to fans hoping to see The Old Republic on the screen, but given the answer to the last season of Game of Thrones, it's probably a disguised blessing.

Rumored Star Wars stories (TBD)

Third anthology film

The subject of a third spin-off movie from Star Wars has been the subject of countless rumors. Initially, Disney wanted to switch between episode films and spin-off "anthology" films and release a Star Wars film every year, but after Solo failed to meet Disney's expectations, those plans were postponed.

Rumors that began in 2015 have billed hunter Boba Fett as a candidate for his own film. Reports popped up again in May 2018 and claimed that Lucasfilm made progress with the project and that Logan director James Mangold was reportedly attached. However, the plans for that movie were destroyed in October 2018 after cameras were rolled onto the Mandalorian series.

Star Wars detours

Long ago in 2012, an animated series – titled Star Wars Detours – was announced on Star Wars Celebration VI and then quickly suspended. The series is a comic version of the Star Wars universe, made by Robot Chicken’s Seth Green and Matthew Senreich. According to a Reddit AMA with Green in 2014, the duo produced 39 full episodes and 62 completed scripts, but the Disney acquisition of Lucasfilm got things going and the show never saw the light of day. In June, however, Lucasfilm filed a trademark for Detours, indicating that the series would come from mothballs.

