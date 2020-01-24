Every future electric car Range, price and start date

Innovation has pushed the car industry forward more than a century and will completely transform it in the 2020s. Driven by strict government regulations, the electric car segment will grow exponentially over the next decade because there is not a single automaker who does not intend to release a car with a plug. The current crop of electric cars is being replaced by models with more action radius, faster acceleration and better in-car technology. Here is a comprehensive overview of the battery-powered cars that are expected to reach showrooms in the coming years.

An important thing to keep in mind is that we only include cars that have been officially announced, or models that we are sure are in the pipeline. We have largely ignored the countless, non-verifiable rumors about the internet and we have omitted the many models (such as the cute Honda E) developed for overseas markets.

Audi E-Tron GT

Basic range: TBD

Basic price: TBD

Available in: 2021

We have often heard rumors about an electric Audi Sport model developed with a focus on performance; this is it. The E-Tron GT concept introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2018 will be put into production with only minor changes. “We’ve never done a showcar that is as close to serial production as this one,” Enzo Rothfuss, Audi’s head of interior design, told Digital Trends prior to the car’s unveiling. What you see is just about what you get.

The stylish bodywork hides a basic architecture that is shared with the Porsche Taycan, so it is built on proven bones. The two electric motors of the GT join forces to deliver 590 hp and send it from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds. In other words: it is worthwhile to become a member of the Audi Sport range. Look for it in showrooms in 2021.

Audi E-Tron Sportback

Basic range: TBD

Basic price: TBD

Available in: 2020

The Sportback is a smoother evolution of the E-Tron that acts practically for style. His fastback-like body surfs on the wave of the SUV coupe that sweeps through the industry, but it is identical to its larger brother or sister under the sheet steel. We expect it to arrive in American showrooms by the end of 2020, but don’t look for the cool, pod-mounted cameras on this side of the pond. They are still illegal, so Audi has to place regular exterior mirrors.

Audi Q4 E-Tron

Ronan Glon

Basic range: TBD

Basic price: TBD

Available in: 2021

Some concept cars are built to explore what we will drive in 50 years, but the Audi Q4 E-Tron is not one of them. It is already well on its way to production. It will be placed at the bottom of the company’s growing line-up for electric cars and it will appear close to the design study shown above. The concept offers 301 hp from a pair of electric motors that are wired to an 82-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. This configuration could reach showrooms, but the range will also include a more accessible rear-wheel drive model powered by a single engine.

Aston Martin Lagonda

Basic range: TBD

Basic price: TBD

Available in: 2021

The third Aston Martin sedan bearing the Lagonda nameplate will break all ties with tradition. It will be less boxier than its predecessors, and it will exist at the unlikely intersection of sedans, crossovers and vans. We do not know how much of the concept design will change if it turns to production. Aston Martin did not say much about it, because it is currently focused on increasing production of the DBX, the first entry into the SUV segment.

The British company hopes to build Lagonda as a sub-brand focused on Rolls-Royce and Bentley; that means first luxury and secondly performance. The sedan shown above will be connected by a crossover in 2022.

BMW i4

Basic range: TBD

Basic price: TBD

Available in: 2021

The BMW i4 is an electric sedan that is about the same size as the 3-series. This positioning is crucial because the model is placed in the same arena as the Tesla Model 3. It is not expected until 2021, but BMW has already revealed that the model will have a 530 horsepower powertrain of two engines, and it will have sufficient electricity to drive more than 300 miles between charges. Rumors indicate that we will see it as a concept during the 2020 auto show in Geneva.

BMW iNext

Basic range: TBD

Basic price: TBD

Available in: 2021

This battery-powered SUV will be one of the most advanced cars BMW has ever released. It is the first 5G-compatible model of the company thanks to a partnership with Samsung, it offers an extensive package of semi-autonomous driving aids and the advanced infotainment system is displayed on a wide, curved touchscreen focused on the driver. BMW even went so far as to reinvent the steering wheel to make the transition between semi-autonomous and human driving as seamless as possible. Production starts in the summer of 2021.

BMW iX3

Basic range: 250 miles (estimated)

Basic price: TBD

Available in: 2020

As the name implies, the iX3 is an electric version of the X3 crossover with gasoline. BMW gave an example of the model in 2018 by showing a near-production concept that confirmed that the transition from an internal combustion engine to an electric motor contains no significant visual updates; it still looks like an X3. The model is launched with a single 286 hp electric motor across the rear axle, although twin-engined four-wheel drive is likely to be available later. The 74-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery provides approximately 250 km driving range.

The BMW iX3, made in China, debuts around mid-2020 and will reach showrooms by the end of the year. The price has not yet been determined.

Bollinger B1

Basic range: 200 miles

Basic price: $ 125,000

Available in: 2020

Bollinger, based in New York, wants to develop the heaviest electric trucks on the market. Of course, you can camp them, but they are just as happy to trudge through the woods or work. The young company plans to enter the market with an SUV called B1 and a pickup called B2, both built with the same powertrain components.

They offer 614 horsepower, they can drive through 36 inches of water and they have a towing capacity of 7500 pounds. Bollinger left out airbags, power windows and other functions that most motorists consider crucial for making their trucks as simple as possible. And because they don’t have a motor, there is a huge passage that extends from bumper to bumper, so users don’t have to worry about tying wood or a ladder on the roof.

Byton M-Byte

Basic range: TBD

Basic price: TBD

Available in: 2021

China’s Byton developed the M-Byte, its first car, which revolutionized in-car technology. The claim to fame is a television-like, high-resolution 48-inch screen that fills the space directly under the windshield. Users can configure the software in various ways, such as a smartphone or laptop, and Byton has invited developers to make apps for it. There is also a screen that is integrated directly into the steering wheel, and one on the center console. We will have a better idea of ​​whether this layout is useful or whether it is a technical overload when the first examples hit the road in 2021. The company plans to release a sedan called K-Byte shortly thereafter.

Cadillac EV

Basic range: TBD

Basic price: TBD

Available in: 2023

General Motors gave Cadillac the honor of being the first brand to build a car on the BEV3 architecture that it is developing to support electric models. There is much more than sheet metal work, fast-thinking computers and kilos of wiring: it is the toolkit managers who are committed to speeding up the company’s electric car offensive.

“The BEV3 platform is the canvas on which we will paint a profitable EV program,” General Motors President Mark Reuss confirmed at a media event in 2019. What that means for Cadillac, and what it’s unnamed electric crossover will remain to be seen. The model is potted for a launch in 2023 with a range of at least 300 miles.

Fiat 500e

Bradley Iger / FCA

Basic range: TBD

Basic price: TBD

Available in: 2020

The second generation Fiat 500 will not make its official debut until the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March, but there are a few things we can already tell you about it. It will again carry a retro-inspired design and it will only be available with an electric power train. Fiat is keeping the technical specifications close to the breast for the time being.

What is less certain is whether it will return to the United States. The current model (photo) left America in 2019, and the electric successor will inevitably cost a lot more, so Fiat can choose to keep it off our coast.

Faraday Future FF91

Basic range: 400 miles

Basic price: $ 120,000

Available in: 2020

The path from the Faraday Future FF91 to production has been rocky and complicated, but it is much closer than it seems. Digital Trends had the opportunity to take one for a quick spin during CES 2020, and we had to get our jaw out of the footwell before we got out. It feels like no other car we have been in. The electric powertrain offers more than 1,000 horsepower and the dashboard has a unique layout that emphasizes space. Owners who are tired of the time from zero seconds zero to 60 km / h can relax in the business class-like seats in the back.

The production of FF91 starts in California at the end of 2020. The company plans to expand its range in the coming years with smaller models, including an FF81 and an FF71.

Fisker ocean

Ronan Glon

Basic range: 250

Basic price: $ 37,499

Available in: 2021

After the launch of the Fisker Karma, car designer Henrik Fisker created a new car manufacturer named after him and revealed what his first model will be at CES 2020. The Ocean is a crossover that stands out with a futuristic design, a vegan interior and what it company calls “California Mode,” which lets the wind in by lowering every window – even those in the quarter panels, which we hear was a packaging nightmare.

The Ocean is built on a lithium-ion battery of 80 kilowatt hours that, depending on the configuration, delivers a range of 250 to 300 km. The solar panel on the roof can add up to 1,000 miles from the range per year, assuming it is parked regularly in the sun, which is a useful technology that Fisker hopes to improve over time.

However, Fisker realizes that it is unlikely that it will survive by selling a single model. The base platform of the Ocean will support additional cars in the 2020s and the EMotion remains on schedule for production.

Ford F-150 Electric

Basic range: TBD

Basic price: TBD

Available in: 2021

America’s best-selling vehicle for decades goes electric. Ford confirmed that it will offer a battery-powered version of the next generation F-150 to ward off an offensive led by Tesla and Rivian. Little is known about the model, although the Blue Oval has already started testing prototypes. Anyway, we see a hybrid F-150 before the EV arrives.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Basic range: 230 miles

Basic price: $ 43,895

Available in: 2020

Assigning the Mustang nameplate to an electric crossover is a controversial move, but Ford claims that the model is worthy of this holy name. Designed for performance, the Mustang Mach-E shares nothing with the two-door Mustang currently on the market; it’s new from the start. It stands out with a muscular design that looks better personally, different powertrain options and impressive in-car technology. On paper, that is enough to give the Tesla Model Y its money, and the fact that one version is already sold out suggests that motorists agree.

GMC Hummer

Hummer H3T concept

Basic range: TBD

Basic price: TBD

Available in: TBD

Credible rumors claim that the gas-guzzling Hummer will make an exciting comeback early in 2020. Insiders suggest that General Motors is about to revive the name on an electric pickup that will share technology with the truck that is developing it simultaneously for one of its brands. The model fits into the GMC assortment, so the Hummer brand does not come back as a complete car manufacturer. We expect to find out more about this at the beginning of 2020.

Kia Soul EV

Basic range: TBD

Basic price: TBD

Available in: 2021

While the third generation Soul is available in nationwide showrooms, Kia has delayed the US launch of the electric version to send most of the production run to the European market, where companies that do not adhere to strict emission regulations risk huge fines. Details about the American spec model have not yet been released.

For the context, the Soul EV sold in Europe comes with a 64-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack with a 201 hp electric motor and a range of approximately 280 km. This last figure will be adjusted for our market when the hatchback makes its debut. Originally it was planned to arrive in the US in the model year 2020, but Kia announced that we would not expect it in the 2021 calendar year at the earliest.

Lordstown Endurance

Basic range: 260 miles

Basic price: $ 52,500

Available in: 2020

Lordstown gets its name from Lordstown, Ohio, the city where it plans to build electric pickup trucks. The first model, called Endurance, is being developed using technology from another startup named Workhorse. The specification sheet contains four electric motors (one per wheel), 260 km range, 600 hp and a basic price of $ 52,500 before incentives enter the comparison.

That is quite a task and the company has an ambitious plan to beat Ford, General Motors, Rivian and Tesla to the market by first beating. If it achieves its goal, expect the first examples of the rollout of a former General Motors plant by the end of 2020.

Lotus Evija

Basic range: 250 miles

Basic price: $ 2.5 million (estimate)

Available in: 2020

Lotus has made a name for itself by designing roadsters that are just as agile on the inland roads as on the track. However, the Evija is a very different type of sports car. It is bigger and heavier than an Evora, and it closed the mid-engine configuration for a 2000-horsepower electric drive (seriously) that places an engine behind each wheel. Carbon fiber helps to compensate for the weight added by the battery, but nevertheless the Evija weighs around 3700 pounds.

With colossal power comes a colossal prize. The first electric Lotus costs between 1.5 and 2.5 million British pounds (about $ 1.9 and $ 3.2 million, respectively), and production is limited to 130 examples.

Lucid Air

Basic range: 240 miles

Basic price: $ 60,000

Available in: End of 2020

With the support of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, Lucid is one of the quieter startups in the automotive industry. It has not made bold claims about dethroneing Tesla, and has not promised to throw the gasoline engine into the pantheon of automotive history, but the Air sedan that it announced in 2016 is almost ready to go into production. The official unveiling is planned for April 2020. Provisional specifications mention a capacity of 1,000 hp and a range of at least 400 km, although more basic versions will be added a little later in the production run.

If everything goes according to plan, production will start at the end of 2020 in a new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona. Deliveries begin shortly thereafter and you can reserve an early build slot with a $ 2,500 deposit.

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Basic range: TBD

Basic price: TBD

Available in: 2021

The second member of the Mercedes-Benz EQ sub-electric sub-brand is a battery-powered variant of the second-generation GLA with a powertrain-specific design. It will be built in France, at the factory where Smart’s ForTwo has been called home for decades, but horsepower, riding range, prices and availability will only be released later in 2020.

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Basic range: TBD

Basic price: $ 68,895

Available in: 2021

We’ve seen the Mercedes-Benz EQC in metal, we’ve driven it, we know how much it costs, but you can’t buy it yet. Executives delayed the US launch of the model until 2021 to allocate a significant portion of the production run to the European market. When it finally arrives, it will undercut its major rivals – the Audi E-Tron and the Jaguar I-Pace – while offering a time of 0 to 60 km / h comparable to the manoeuvrable 718 Cayman from Porsche.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Ronan Glon

Basic range: TBD

Basic price: TBD

Available in: TBD

The S-Class historically occupies the top position in the Mercedes-Benz hierarchy, but it must share the stage with an electric model named EQS from around 2022. The German company wants customers to decide whether the flagship model needs gasoline-burning engine , or if it deserves an electric power train, so the next generation S-Class will be sold alongside the production version of the EQS concept (photo).

Mini Cooper SE

Basic range: 140 miles

Basic price: $ 29,900

Available in: 2020

The lessons that BMW learned when making electrical Mini prototypes 10 years ago helped him make the i3, and the technology returns to the British brand in 2020. The Mini Electric uses parts from the i3, including a 32.6 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, to give an electrified twist to the kart-like feel the model is known for. The range isn’t great, so it’s best for city use, but fast charging makes it easier to control than it sounds.

Nissan Ariya

Basic range: TBD

Basic price: TBD

Available in: 2021

Nissan pioneered the mass market electric car when it released the original Leaf in 2010, but since then it has not expanded its portfolio of battery-powered models. That will change in 2021 when the Ariya concept (photo) turns into a production model that is located in a fast-growing segment of the industry. The crossover that you will see in showrooms is very similar to the design study revealed in 2019, and Nissan recently announced it is taking a restrained approach to packaging in-car technology because it fears motorists will get tired of the screen .

The Ariya offers all the functions that buyers of an electric car expect, including an ultramodern infotainment system and electronic driving aids, but they are integrated in a discreet way that does not distract the driver. This approach to design will shape the other Nissan models in the coming years, including gas-powered cars.

Pininfarina Battista

Basic range: 280 miles

Basic price: $ 2.2 million

Available in: 2020

The most powerful street legal car in Italy is not a Ferrari or Lamborghini. It is the Pininfarina Battista, a low-hanging coupé that combines luxury with a powertrain with a capacity of 1,900 hp that unlocks a time of zero to 60 km / h with less than two seconds. The house-converted manufacturer emphasized that the Battista is the first model in a full range of high-quality EVs with an SUV (possibly built with Rivian technology) and a flagship sedan.

Pininfarina will limit Battista’s production to 150 units, and it has reserved 50 examples for the US market. Act quickly if you want one: more than half of the production run is already known.

Polestar 2

Ronan Glon

Basic range: 275 miles

Basic price: $ 63,000

Available in: 2020

The plug-in hybrid 1 is the only Polestar model that you will ever see at a gas station. From the 2 onwards, every car that the Volvo company releases will be electric. It’s a bit bigger than a standard sedan, it almost reminds us of the short-lived S60 Cross Country, and it will compete in a segment that is currently dominated by the Tesla Model 3.

408 hp sounds great, but Digital Trends was even more impressed by the Android-powered, touch-based infotainment system, which we found very intuitive to use and many features. The in-car version of Google Assistant appears for the first time in 2, and phone-as-key technology makes sharing the car as easy as sending a text message. Built in China, the Polestar 2 should arrive in America by the end of 2020.

Porsche Macan

Ronan Glon

Basic range: TBD

Basic price: TBD

Available in: TBD

Porsche confirmed that the second generation Macan will always be electric. It will not be available with a four or six-cylinder engine. The company stopped revealing all the technical details, so we don’t know how many kilometers the electric SUV can travel with one charge, or how fast it will be. It also pointed out that the current gene model (photo) remains in production for buyers who are not interested in an electric car.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Ronan Glon

Basic range: TBD

Basic price: TBD

Available in: 2020

The Cross Turismo is a longer, wider evolution of the Porsche Taycan that stands out with SUV-like design directions. Porsche is not known for making station wagons, although it currently offers a long-roof variant of the Panamera, but its product planners felt a demand for a more road trip-friendly alternative to the Taycan sedan. The Mission E Cross Turismo concept (photo) unveiled in 2018 gives an accurate example of what the company’s second EV will look like.

Rimac C_Two

Ronan Glon

Basic range: 400 miles

Basic price: $ 2 million

Available in: 2020

Rimac, based in Croatia, is looking for supercar segment electrification, and it is closer to achieving this goal than anyone else. Powered by four electric motors, the beautiful C_Two puts 1,914 horsepower and 1,696 pound-feet of torque under the driver’s right foot. That’s enough for a 1.85 second sprint from zero to 60 km / h, a figure that, if it is achieved in real life, would make it the fastest production car in the world. We have bad news if it sounds like something you want to put in your garage: the production run of 150 cars is completely sold out, despite a $ 2 million price tag.

Rimac’s unique approach to performance has changed more than a few heads in the automotive industry. Hyundai invested $ 90 million in the Croatian company to launch the development of an electric sports car, and Porsche purchased a 15.5 percent stake in the company to electrify the range of models. Although Rimac is not a household name in 2020, we bet it is a company that every enthusiast will be familiar with by 2025.

Rivian R1T

Basic range: 230 miles

Basic price: $ 69,000

Available in: 2020

Once an obscure startup with a dark future, Rivian has become one of the most cherished newcomers in the automotive industry. The plan to electrify the off-roader segment earned it a significant investment from Amazon, and a lucrative deal to build electric vans for the retail giant. In the meantime, it is planned to start production by the end of 2020 of the first series-produced R1T in a former Mitsubishi plant in Illinois.

The R1T setup includes various battery options with a range of 230 to 400 km and anywhere between 402 and 745 hp, depending on the configuration. These are figures that we normally associate with performance cars, not pick-up trucks, but speed is a must to compete with the Tesla Cybertruck.

That is just the tip of the iceberg. The R1T will also serve as a mobile power supply, so you can run power tools off the net and it can make a turn in the tank. Rivian also developed a kitchen that fits into the wide storage compartment that is integrated into the space directly above the truck’s chassis. It slides out to reveal drawers for pots, pans, and other kitchen utensils, a small counter and an electric stove that draws electricity from the battery.

Rivian R1S

Rivian

Basic range: 240 miles

Basic price: $ 72,500

Available in: 2020

The R1S from Rivian is almost identical to the R1T under the sheet steel. Both models are built on the same skateboard platform, they are available with the same battery options and they both offer four electric motors in their most expensive configuration. The main difference is the bodywork: the R1S is an SUV, while the R1T is a pick-up.

Subaru EV

Ronan Glon

Basic range: TBD

Basic price: TBD

Available in: TBD

Subaru is joining forces with Toyota to develop its first series-produced electric car. The project is in the embryonic development phase, but we already know that it will take the form of a crossover that will be about the size of an RAV4. Four-wheel drive is a fact – the configuration has been one of the company’s sales arguments for decades – but whether that means that two or four engines have yet to be viewed. The unnamed model is expected to land in showrooms in 2025 and Subaru plans to kick gasoline engines out of its reach by the mid-20s.

Tesla city car

Basic range: TBD

Basic price: TBD

Available in: TBD

In 2020, Tesla began recruiting engineers and designers to staff a planned research and development center in China. It explained that it ultimately wants to create what it called a Chinese-style vehicle, and has released a sketch of what its smallest car looks like so far to illustrate what it has in mind. Details such as when the model not yet specified will break the cover, how much it will cost and whether it will be sold in the United States is left behind.

Tesla Cybertruck

Basic range: 250 miles

Basic price: $ 39,000

Available in: End of 2021

The pyramid-shaped Tesla Cybertruck left no one indifferent when it debuted at the end of 2019. While it is certainly not to everyone’s taste, Elon Musk company co-founder and CEO confirmed that more than 250,000 buyers had deposited a $ 100 deposit to reserve the model less than a month after the unveiling. The line-up contains three variants with a range between 250 and 500 km, depending on the configuration. It is tempting to compare the Cybertruck with the Ford F-150, America’s best-selling vehicle, but Tesla hinted that it fits better with larger pickups.

Deliveries begin according to schedule at the end of 2021, so you have time to save one. Unless you are Musk, who has already been noticed while driving a Cybertruck prototype through downtown Los Angeles.

Tesla Model Y

Basic range: 230 miles

Basic price: $ 39,000

Available in: 2020

The Model Y unveiled in 2019 is for the Model 3 what the Model X is for the Model S. Simply put, it is a wider alternative to the current entry level model from Tesla that has been developed to surf the crossover wave that is currently the American car market floods. The California-based company will reap the benefits of economies of scale by using approximately 75 percent of the Model 3 components to build the Model Y, so expect the two cars to feel almost exactly the same from behind the driver’s seat. Tesla has started testing prototypes and the first examples could reach customers at the beginning of 2020.

Tesla Roadster

Tesla

Basic range: 620 miles

Basic price: $ 200,000

Available in: 2020

Tesla mentions the original Lotus-based Roadster for putting its name on the map. It stopped building the drop-top to focus on more regular cars, such as the Model S and Model 3, but it has always promised to return to the sports car segment with revenge. Elon Musk frankly explained that his goal is “just to give a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars.” On paper, the mighty electric powertrain of the next Roadster looks like it can handle its task.

The figures are amazing. The giant 200-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery drives the Roadster from 1.9 to 60 km / h in 1.9 seconds, while delivering up to 620 miles of driving range. If that’s not good enough, remember that Musk promised to add a Space X-sourced cold gas screw system that allows the convertible to float across the road. The deliveries were planned to start in 2020, but Tesla has been unusually silent about it.

Volkswagen ID.4

Ronan Glon

Basic range: TBD

Basic price: TBD

Available in: End of 2020

The ID Crozz concept that Volkswagen unveiled during the Shanghai Auto Show 2017 will produce a crossover that is provisionally called ID.4, a name that places it above the wave format ID.3 hatchback available in Europe. We have already seen a camouflaged prototype in the metal, and the biggest change that has been made during the transition from concept to production is a twisted roofline that places more emphasis on function than on style. Het is meer een traditionele crossover dan een fastback. Het is ongeveer even groot als een Tiguan, maar door elektrisch te gaan, wordt het binnen ruimer.

ID.4 – een naam die nog niet is bevestigd – zal rijden op het zeer modulaire MEB-platform van Volkswagen. Het zal ook connectiviteitsfuncties delen met de bovengenoemde ID.3, inclusief een nieuw infotainmentsysteem dat intuïtief te gebruiken is en erg smartphone-achtig is qua grafische weergave en lay-out. Volkswagen zal het model in het voorjaar van 2020 introduceren, de verkoop zal waarschijnlijk beginnen voor het modeljaar 2021 en de ID.4 zal uiteindelijk in Amerika worden vervaardigd.

Volkswagen ID.Buggy

Ingo Barenschee / Volkswagen

Basisbereik: TBD

Basisprijs: TBD

Beschikbaar in: TBD

Officieel heeft Volkswagen het ID.Buggy-concept gebouwd om de flexibiliteit te tonen van het CBG-platform dat het specifiek heeft ontwikkeld om elektrische auto’s te ondersteunen. Het illustreert de leuke kant van het dreigende elektrificatie-offensief van het Duitse bedrijf. Het lijkt een onwaarschijnlijke kandidaat voor productie, maar Volkswagen vertelde Digital Trends dat het zou kunnen gebeuren als de cijfers kloppen. Andere, meer op volume gerichte auto’s hebben voorrang op de Buggy.

Het zal het wachten waard zijn als het de markt bereikt. Digital Trends reed het eenmalige concept in het zonnige Californië, en het draaide meer hoofden dan een roze Ferrari die een voet van schuld uit zijn uitlaat blaast.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz

Basisbereik: TBD

Basisprijs: TBD

Beschikbaar in: TBD

We wisten niet wat we konden verwachten van het Volkswagen ID.Buzz-concept toen het zijn wereldwijde debuut maakte op de Detroit Auto Show 2017. Het Duitse bedrijf heeft verschillende keren onderzocht hoe een moderne bus er verschillende keren uit zou kunnen zien, en geen van zijn ontwerpstudies werd in productie genomen. Deze is anders, omdat hij tegen 2022 in showrooms uitkomt.

Het is gebouwd op een lange versie van het bovengenoemde MEB-platform en de twee elektromotoren leveren 369 pk, wat het veel sneller maakt dan de boxy verhoudingen suggereren. Andere, minder krachtige varianten zullen ongetwijfeld tot het assortiment toetreden, en Volkswagen bevestigde dat de vakantievriendelijke Buzz een vrachtbusje zal spawnen. Both variants will be available with semi-autonomous technology the carmaker plans to demonstrate during the 2022 FIFA World Cup taking place in Qatar. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the Buzz as it makes its way to production.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Base range: TBD

Base price: TBD

Available in: TBD

Volvo’s first series-produced electric car is an evolution of the XC40, its entry-level model. It takes everything we love about the XC40, including an elegant design and a well-thought-out interior, and wraps it around a battery-powered drivetrain that consists of two electric motors (one per axle) that join forces to deliver 402 horsepower. Range should check in right above 200 miles, and quick-charging technology will allow motorists to zap the battery pack to 80 percent of its total capacity in about 40 minutes. Volvo will release additional details closer to the Recharge’s on-sale date, which hasn’t been set yet. In the meantime, motorists can reserve one with a $1,000 deposit.

