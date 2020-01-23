Every fifth state-owned house does not meet the minimum standards

Almost every fifth house in public housing does not meet the minimum standards for health and safety – without essential amenities that most households take for granted.

Minimum standards require that homes provide facilities for people to wash themselves and their clothes, store and prepare food, and remove waste water.

Across the country, however, about one in five tenants of social housing (19.7 percent) rents government apartments that lack at least one of these basic needs or that have two or more major structural deficiencies.

Meanwhile, governments fail to adequately support people affected by homelessness.

And the amount of annual tax breaks for real estate investors ($ 11.8 billion) is more than twice that of government spending on housing and homelessness ($ 5 billion).

The shocking revelations are one of many revelations in the Productivity Commission’s annual report on government services.

The report is run by the Commission Steering Committee and provides information on the fairness, efficiency and effectiveness of government services in Australia to improve the performance of the public sector.

The first of four data sets was published on Thursday and focuses on non-profit services (care for the elderly, disability, child protection and youth justice) as well as housing and homelessness.

It was shown that the population’s access to public housing had improved, but also that housing conditions had stagnated over the past five years and the unmet needs of the homeless had increased.

In the past financial year, 76.4 percent of Australian public housing went to “households in greatest need” (2014-2015: 73.7 percent).

(In the ACT, 100 percent of public housing went to the neediest. More than 90 percent went to the neediest in Queensland, Tasmania, and Victoria, while less than 60 percent went to the neediest in New South Wales and the Northern Territory.)

However, a significant part of this public housing construction did not meet the basic minimum standards.

Almost one in five citizens (19.7 percent) lived in apartments of unacceptable standards in 2018-2019. This shows that little progress has been made in improving the quality of Australian public housing over the years.

In 2016, 20.1 percent of residents of public housing were in a similar situation. in 2014 18.9 percent.

The numbers were even worse for residents of state and managed indigenous forms of living (SOMIH), where 26.8 percent of the forms of living did not meet the agreed minimum standards in 2018-2019.

And in the Northern Territory, over half of the people who lived in this type of living space also suffered from overcrowding.

This means that the majority of Territorians living in SOMIH apartments need at least one additional bedroom in order for their homes to meet minimum standards.

Spiraling homelessness

The report shows that governments have not adequately combated homelessness.

Unsatisfied demand for accommodation services for the homeless has increased by 7.9 percentage points since 2014-15.

The latest figures show that 33.8 percent of “customers with identified service needs” do not meet these needs.

Such a statement will not surprise those working in the homelessness field.

Countless reports have invested more in public and social housing over the years.

Not only to fight homelessness, but also to limit private rents by creating competition at the bottom of the market.

According to a report by the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute (AHURI), governments have to build at least 20,000 affordable homes a year to meet the needs of Australian low-income households.

Others said that more than 60,000 are needed each year.

Laurence Troy, a professor at the University of Sydney, then at UNSW, previously told The New Daily that failing to address the Australian housing crisis would have a negative impact on all Australians.

More people would experience rent stress, which would lead to a greater division within our communities. And economic growth would slow down because people would have less money for other parts of the economy.

Professor Troy estimated in March 2019 that building more than a million social and affordable homes would cost governments $ 8.6 billion a year by 2036.

“To put that in perspective, Australia spends $ 11.8 billion annually on negative debt and capital gains tax subsidies,” he said at the time.

The Productivity Commission report shows that the government spends $ 247 billion a year, or about 13 percent of GDP, on public services.

Healthcare receives the most funding ($ 109.2 billion annually), followed by childcare, education and training ($ 77.3 billion), and community service ($ 37.1 billion).

The justice system is on the line and receives $ 18.4 billion annually.

And emergency management ($ 5.2 billion) and housing and homelessness ($ 5 billion) come last.