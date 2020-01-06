Every Disney movie will be released in 2020

Loading...

At this point, Disney hardly qualifies as a film studio. it’s more like six or seven connected studios, with the market share that fits. 40 percent of cinema tickets sold in the first nine months of 2019 were destined for Disney titles. Do you remember how in the future Cloud Atlas called all films “Disney”? This future does not seem to be that far-fetched at this point.

However, 2019 was a unique year for Disney. The company got the hang of its huge Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars saga. It had a sequel to one of his biggest animated hits (Frozen II) and remakes from two others (The Lion King and Aladdin). 2020 could be a completely different time. Disney has two Pixar titles and two new Marvel films. And there’s a potentially big live action remake. But there are no sequels up and down in their entire cinema program. Pixar’s films are both new. The same goes for Walt Disney animations big cartoon at Christmas time.

Some of these films could combine and become massive blockbusters. You’d be foolish to think that they don’t have at least one or two huge hits. However, this doesn’t seem to be the record-breaking year of 2019.

Here’s Disney’s full overview for 2020 based on a press release:

6th March: Next (Pixar)

Next (Pixar) 27th of March: Mulan (live action)

Mulan (live action) 1st of May: Black widow (Marvel)

Black widow (Marvel) May 29: Artemis Fowl (live action)

Artemis Fowl (live action) June 19: Soul (Pixar)

Soul (Pixar) 24th July: Jungle cruise (live action)

Jungle cruise (live action) August 14: The Only Real Ivan (Live Action)

The Only Real Ivan (Live Action) November 6: Eternal (Marvel)

Eternal (Marvel) 25. November: Raya and the last dragon (animated)

Between Eternals and Soul and Raya and the last dragon, all of which look very interesting (and possibly very strange), it could be the most exciting year for Disney in a long time. Whether it’s a financially successful year is a completely different story. But we don’t have to worry about that.

Gallery – The Best Disney Villains Ever: