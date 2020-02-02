Every child who dies of hunger is a murdered child

There were three women: a grandmother, a mother, and an aunt. I watched them for a while as they walked around the hospital bed; as they slowly collected and handed their two plastic plates, their three spoons, their small, sooty pot, their green bucket to the grandmother. And I kept looking while the mother and aunt tied their blanket, their two or three small T-shirts and their rags in a cloth so that the aunt could put it on her head. But I shook when I saw the aunt leaning over the bed, lifting the baby boy and holding him in the air, then look at him with a strange expression on her face, as if she were surprised, as if he were unbelieving, and then put him on the his mother’s back like children in Africa are carried on their mother’s back – their legs and arms spread, the breast pressed against the mother’s back, the head turned to one side – and the mother tied it down with another cloth , as small children are tied to their mothers in Africa. The child remained in his usual place, ready to return home. Death.

It was no hotter than normal.

This is when I think this book came into existence a few years ago when I was in a city deep in Niger, sitting with Aisha on a straw mat in front of the door to her cabin – with afternoon sweat, on dry earth, in the shadow of a spindly tree, within hearing distance of scattering children – while she told me about the single ball of millet she ate daily, and I asked her if that was true, that she only ate one ball of millet a day, and that’s how we had our first cultural misunderstanding:

“Well, I can do that every day.”

She spoke as she knelt her eyes with shame and I felt like a donkey. Aisha was thirty or thirty-five years old; she had a hollow nose, sad eyes, and a lilac fabric that covered the rest of her face. We continued to talk about food and its lack of it, and I was foolish not to see that I was faced with the most extreme form of hunger. After a few hours full of surprises I asked her – for the first time a question I would ask so often – what she would ask if she could ask something, if a wizard told her he would grant her a wish. It took a while for Aisha to answer a question she had never dreamed of.

“I would ask for a cow that would give a lot of milk so that I could sell a little of the milk and buy what I need to make puff-puffs to sell on the market, and then I would be able to make ends meet, more or less. “

“But let’s say this wizard can give you anything, anything you want.”

“Really something?”

“Yes, whatever you want.”

“Two cows?” She said this in a whisper and then explained, “With two, I really would never be hungry.”

It was so small, I thought at first.

Only later did I realize it was that much.

There is nothing more frequent, more constant, more present in our lives than hunger – and yet for most of us there is nothing further away from us than real hunger. We are hungry, we are used to hunger: we are hungry several times a day. But the distance between that repetitive, daily hunger that we feel – one that we can satisfy repeatedly – and the desperate hunger that is never satisfied is a whole world. Hunger has always been the force behind social change, technical progress, revolutions, counterrevolutions. Nothing has had a greater impact on human history. No illness, no war has killed so many people. There is no plague as deadly and at the same time avoidable as hunger.

I had no idea that long.

My vision of true hunger was, in my earliest imagination, a little boy with a swollen belly and thin legs in an unknown area that was once called Biafra, a fleeting resort that became independent of Nigeria on May 30, 1967 – the day I turned ten . Nearly two million people died of hunger during the ensuing war. Then for the first time I heard an even bolder word for hunger: famine. By the time I was 13, Biafra no longer existed. What it left behind was visible on the screens of those black and white television sets: children surrounded by flies, their faces shaded by death.

“I discovered that famine, as a temporary and cruel catastrophe, only appears when there is a war or a natural disaster. More often, hunger is a fact of life.”

During the following decades I became increasingly used to this repeated, penetrating image. This is one reason why I had always imagined writing a book that gave a hard, gruesome portrait of famine. I would accompany an emergency response team to some miserable African location where thousands of people died of hunger. I would describe it in bold details, the worst of all atrocities, and then say that we should not lie to ourselves – or let ourselves be lying – that situations such as these are just the tip of the iceberg and that reality is very different .

I had planned it and thought it through perfectly, but during the years I worked on this book, there were no random outbreaks of famine; I previously discovered that famine, as a temporary and cruel catastrophe, only occurs when there is war or a natural disaster. More and more, hunger is a fact of life: endless scarcity in the Sahel, limited food for Somali and Sudanese refugees, seasonal flooding in Bangladesh. Although it is good that widespread famine no longer suddenly bursts out, these calamities have often been the only opportunity to see hunger – as broadcast images – by those who were not bothered by it. Everyday hunger, that is so much harder to show: the millions and millions of people who suffer from hunger every day and therefore suffer and slowly perish. It is not the tip of the iceberg but the iceberg itself that tries to consider this book.

We all know that there is hunger in the world. We all know that there are around 800 million people – estimates vary – who experience hunger every day. We have all read or listened to these estimates and we do not know what to do or do not want to do anything with it. If eyewitness reports – the rough story – ever made a difference, they no longer do that.

What remains? Silence?

Aisha told me that her life with two cows would be different. How can I explain that? Do I have to explain that? Nothing made a stronger impression on me than the realization that the cruelest poverty, the most extreme poverty, is the one that robs you of the ability to think differently, thoughts without horizon, thoughts without desires; thoughts that condemn you to inevitable equality.

“It is very unlikely that you will know someone who lives from hunger, who lives with the threat of dying from hunger.”

I ask, I want to ask, but I don’t know how to ask, if you can imagine what it’s like not to know if you can eat tomorrow? And this: if you can imagine a life that consists of one day after another without knowing if you can eat tomorrow? A life that consists mainly of this uncertainty, the fear of this uncertainty, and the attempt to figure out how to relieve it, being unable to think of anything else because every thought is tinged with the thought of hunger? A life that is so limited, so short, so painful and so often a struggle?

So many forms of silence.

This book has many problems. How to tell about this ‘being different’, about what is so far away? You are very likely to know someone who died of cancer, someone who has fallen victim to violence, someone who has lost a love, a job, a point of pride; it is very unlikely that you will know someone who lives with hunger, who lives with the threat of dying of hunger. That is the fate of so many millions of people so far away: people we don’t know how to imagine.

How do you tell about so much misery without falling into the miserabilism of other people’s suffering? Why would you even emphasize such misery in the first place? Telling misery is often a way to make use of it. Certain types of shameless people use the misfortune of others to convince themselves that they are not so bad off. The misfortune of others – their misery – is used to sell, hide, create confusion, and assume that individual destiny is an individual problem.

And above all, how to fight against the degradation of words like “millions become hungry”, which should mean something, provoke something, cause certain reactions. For the most part, words no longer galvanize. If we could give words their meaning back, things might change.

This book is a failure because every book is a failure. But above all, because an investigation into the greatest failure of the human species can do nothing but fail itself. Of course my own limitations, doubts and disabilities contribute to that. Whatever the case, it’s a failure I’m not ashamed of. Admittedly, I should have listened to more stories, thought up more questions, understood much more. But sometimes failure is worth it.

Fail again and fail better.

Jean Ziegler, the former UN Special Rapporteur on the right to food, once wrote:

The destruction, every year, of tens of millions of men, women and children by hunger is the scandal of our century. Every five seconds a child under the age of ten dies of hunger on a planet overflowing with wealth. In its current state, world agriculture could feed 12 billion people, almost twice the current population. That is why it is not inevitable. A child who dies of hunger is a murdered child.

Thousands and thousands of failures. Twenty-five thousand people in the world – in this world – die of hunger-related causes every day. If you, dear reader, take the trouble to read this book, if you are dragged along, and it will cost you, say, eight hours to read from start to finish, about eight thousand people have died. Eight thousand people dead in eight hours. If you don’t bother, those people will still die, but you will be lucky not to know. Perhaps knowing this fact will prevent you from reading this book. Maybe I would feel the same if I hadn’t started writing. You may think that in general it is best not to know who these people are, not to know how and why they died.

(Just to be sure, in the 30 seconds you needed to read that paragraph, eight or ten people died of hunger – only eight or ten, that’s not so bad, right?)

But before you decide to look away, allow me a question that I have asked myself and that I will ask again and again in this book, the one that stands out, the one that sounds the loudest, the one that never stops at to push me forward:

How on earth can we live with ourselves knowing that these things happen to others?

Translated from the Spanish by Katherine Silver

