“Every building meets that moment”: Senators occupying the Victoria Building undermine future remodeling of precincts

It is one of the most famous blocks in the country. As federal authorities carefully consider future use, historic buildings along Wellington Street are destined for some senators to keep the US Embassy historic at “at all costs.” To the rest of the surrounding area that is subject to redevelopment, which should not be overpowered.

Block 2, formerly known as the financial, political, and shopping center, is a sentimental name for a collection of 11 buildings directly opposite the Congress’s Center Block, which could undergo a major overhaul. there is. Public Services and Procurement Canada bids in late January, proposing to architects around the world a redesign for the redevelopment of the entire block, including Wellington and Sparks Road, Metcalfe Road to the west and O’Connor Road to the west. Has been placed. east.

During the heyday of the 19th and 20th centuries, this block of Beaux Arts, Second Empire and Art Deco buildings was known as Bankers Row before the agglomeration of the banks. Well-known bankers and politicians clashed on the streets, mixing finance and politics and establishing the “threshold between town and crown” as the PSPC put forward.

The block “has the most strategic location on the land,” said former Québec Senator Serge Joyal, who was a loud advocate for preserving and protecting historic buildings. The recently retired Senator resigned in February, Hill times Prior to the pandemic, he challenged the consultation process, saying the vast majority of citizens were on the sidelines of a national site dispute all Canadians claimed. [Hill times He spoke with several senators before the pandemic disrupted Congress’ business.

Mr Joyal said consultations should be extended to a wider population and should include heritage organizations. “This is a national site. It belongs to all Canadians,” he said.

According to PSPC, the purpose of the design competition is the Senate and House staff, the Branch Space of the Library of Congress, and the Sparks Street shopping area.

Bidders said many of the 11 buildings in the 9,800-square-meter block have reached or are nearing the end of their life cycle.

“The next step is to issue a qualification application [RFQ] this spring,” PSPC spokesperson said on April 17. The design competition will be held for one year starting this summer. Interesting are prominent architectural firms from Canada and the United States, such as B + H Architects and Pei Architects.

The proposed redevelopment into Block 2 is part of a larger effort underway to restore and revitalize parliamentary constituencies. The lighting in the center block was dimmed as it was expected to be completed in December last year for at least 10 years. In anticipation of its large scale business, West Block and the Old Rail Station have undergone renovation work worth approximately $ 1 billion.

At this stage, is the Victoria Building on Wellington Street, where the majority of the Red Chamber’s residents have offices, facing a devastating ball, or is the façade undergoing a major redevelopment? Is unknown.

The building is a classified building and is not designated as a World Heritage Site. That is, if it needs to be completely eradicated or demolished, such a move may not cause fierce opposition at the level seen when the city of Ottawa announced its design. Redesigned.

“It’s very premature to talk about what happens on Wellington Street,” said non-member Senator Dennis Dawson [Lawson, Kenya], who has an office in Victoria Building, and plans to redevelop the precincts. Off for the last 40 years. “We will not be evacuated [at any time].”

The 10-storey building of limestone and brick, built in 1928, was one of the first skyscrapers to be built in Ottawa when skyscrapers began to populate cities around the world. It was tall enough that Congress decided to play a more active role in local planning through height restrictions. Among the most prominent residents of the past was CBC, which was headquartered between 1983 and 1964. Currently, the building has offices for senators and staff.

Unlike some of the other Victorian building tenants, Independent Senator Jim Manson [Ottawa / Rideau Canal, Ontario] has many good memories of the site, dating back to his time as a journalist. Senator Manson recalled his career and said that in 1972 he was reporting on the politics of the city hall from the newsroom on the fourth floor of a radio station called CFGO. He was working at another outlet with Senator Mike Duffy, who turned journalist. After that, he now has an office on the 7th floor.

“Personally, I think my political life has gone around Ottawa,” he said. “When I worked at CFGO, I came to cover a few Hill stories, and I could do that for [near] parliament.”

At the same time, Senator Manson said, “As we saw in Center Block, every building meets that era.”

“It will be almost 100 years before we embark on this [implementing the project],” he added.

Senator Manson, who was vice-chairman of the subcommittee of the Senate’s Internal Economic Committee and oversaw the renovation of the district, said one of his main recommendations for the project was extensive consultation.

Senator Percydown [Charlottetown], who is part of the newly formed Canadian Senate Group [CSG], said cost considerations would be critical when deciding the fate of Victoria Building. “The Victoria Building is like an office building. It’s a different category. It’s a great building, but is it cheaper to do a patch job?” He said. “It doesn’t have to be restored [like other important district buildings]. It doesn’t have to be at the same level as the previous station, nor at the same level.”

Senator Down pointed out that the building’s bones appeared to be in “pretty good shape,” with three elevators functioning on a regular basis.

Senator Dian Griffin [Prince Edward Island] resonated with her fellow CSG colleague, saying the building serves its practical purpose, but lacks deep attachment.

“If this building can’t be reused as an office building, I don’t think it’s a problem to demolish and build a new one,” she said. “The history of this building is less spectacular than some of the other buildings here, including Sir John A. McDonald Building.”

I’m not saying she isn’t enjoying the view from her office facing the Old Bank of Montreal in the glory of Beaux Arts. “What I really like about this suite is the maximum comfort and workspace for the staff that came with me when I got to the office,” she said. “I like the current settings and location, but I’m not particularly used to it.”

Several senators talking Hill times Ottawa has a history of overseeing the renovation of historic buildings such as the West Block, the former railway station, and now the Canadian Senate building, pointing out the fact that the construction company that chose to repair the facility was safe. Did. To maintain the integrity of the structure.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s considered totally worthless or if it’s demolished,” said Independent Senator Donadasco [Ontario], who also has an office in Victoria Building. “There are really talented architects in this country who can do a good job. I want to take it down and build something amazing with the architectural talent we have.”

“I’m in Victoria Building, so I don’t have to worry about being evicted,” she added. “If it’s only of moderate value, then there’s nothing wrong with going to something new.”

The former US embassy building designated by Justin Trudeau [Pappineau, Quebec] as a place of indigenous people said that many Senators, from Senators Griffin to Sen. Down, should be exempt from majors. It is one of the buildings. overhaul. [The buildings that have been empty for the last 20 years have not yet opened controversy about how space may be shared.]

When 100 Wellington Street was completed in 1932, it became Canada’s first US Embassy. It was then moved to Sussex Drive, a fortress-like building far from Congress. Famous American architect Cass Gilbert, who designed the American Supreme Court building, was behind the design. When construction began, Canada still dominated British foreign policy, so it was set to become an American consulate, but before it was completed, the Westminster statue went to England in 1931 and Canada It has become a completely independent country.

According to Heritage Jean Ottawa’s board member, David Jeans, which hosts a historic tour of Ottawa on 100 Wellington Street, with rounded arched windows and a set of real or fake balconies, a classic Italian one. Designed in the Palazzo style.

It is also a classic example of the Beaux Arts style, featuring flat roofs, arched windows and symmetrical features. Due to its proximity to parliament, the United States has immediate access to Canadian politicians and vice versa.

“It should be preserved at all costs,” he noted that the 100 Wellington Street building was surrounded by empty parcels, and could be used to build new structures. “It’s an important building and it’s been there for years.”

Kevin McHale has no control over the PSPC’s decision, but as Executive Director of the Sparks Street Business Improvement Association, the streets he directs are influenced by the project. McHale said he hopes the redevelopment will create opportunities for companies to thrive.

Sparks Street’s splendor as a shopping and activity hub is unlikely to come back, he said, previously being the only place to get a particular item. Today, the city has a more suburban population and offers similar products in shopping malls outside of downtown.

“Whether it’s Sparks Street or another street, the building is always in tune with the fashion,” McHale said of the temporary nature of the stores in the building.

Kathleen Curtin, president of the Ontario Architects Association, said the building doesn’t have to change in appearance, but it does have the opportunity to redevelop the interior to accommodate and respond to climate change demands. According to her, previous revitalization projects have resulted in nearly zero emissions of historic buildings.

“I think this is an opportunity, not a challenge,” said Curtin.

Union bank building

Another heritage building along Wellington Street is the Union Bank Building at 128 Wellington. Built in 1888, it is the last building of the Bunkers Row era and is now empty. The three-story building, with its rounded arch, turret roof and yellow New Brunswick sandstone, features a Romanesque revival facade. Parks Canada has designated it as historic because it evokes the character of the “central business district” of the street.

Nova Scotia Bank Building

It was the former Nova Scotia bank building. This historic building was built in 1924 and is now temporarily occupied by the Library of Congress while the Central Library is being renovated. The simple structure and the decorative sculptures envelop the Beaux Arts, but with the large pillars reminiscent of ancient Greek buildings.

“The sculptures in between represent agriculture and other aspects of the Canadian economy that help banks finance,” Jeans points to a decorative sculpture of Bison’s head carved into the structure of the bank. Said.

Canadian Empire Commercial Bank Building

The old CIBC building, built in 1922, next to the former Bank of Nova Scotia Building, was originally built with an interest in financing timber and timber trade, two of the region’s most famous resources. It was

Bait building

Built in 1859 and rebuilt in 1904, north of Sparks Street, the Beit Building is Sparks Street’s oldest building. The building has six floors and was once one of the tallest buildings in the region. Its name is Henry Bait, a businessman who owns a grocery store and a department store. What distinguishes this building from others is the decorative details on the second floor, where the arches switch between triangles and semi-circles.

“This is a very common pattern in the Renaissance Italy and other parts of Europe. But no other building in Ottawa has that particular window pattern.”

Barksville

The five-story, long-windowed Barksville was named after it opened a store named after Montreal’s jeweler Henry Barks, which should have given a vertical impression. It was one of the luxury stores that pulled the Ottawa elite to Sparks Street.

Four Corners Building

Montreal entrepreneur Huarren owned this four-story building at the intersection of Sparks and Metcalfe Avenue. The 1871 building once houses his bank, Merchant’s Bank, with a stone sculpture of the head that stands out as a keystone.

Jeans said the identity of these heads remains a mystery. — File of Palac Mangat