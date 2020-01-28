The father of the three children who were found dead in Dublin last week said: “There is only devastation, sadness and fear.”

Andrew McGinley published a statement after the death of his children Conor, Darragh and Carla.

she were found dead in their home in Newcastle last Friday night.

Gardaí is still waiting for the doctors’ permission to interview the mother of the three children.

The woman, who is over 40 years old, is currently in a stable condition in the hospital.

In a statement released by gardaí, McGinley said: “There are no words. There is only devastation, sadness and fear. Every breath is a struggle.

“Conor, Darragh and Carla are revered. They all had a bright, bright future ahead of them with family, friends and a community they love.”

He added, “All parents, cuddle your children whenever you have the opportunity, tell them how much you love them, and spend every free minute reading, playing, and loving them enjoy.

“The future is our enemy now, but we will fight every day to keep the memories of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive.”

Following the death of the three children, Tusla has activated its critical response process and will offer support from schools, counseling, family support and local groups in the Newcastle region.

Anyone who needs someone to talk to can also contact the Samaritans at 116 123.

Main picture: Photo of the McGinley family via An Garda Síochana