Evers’ plan would reduce taxes, help schools, but GOP only wants tax cuts

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4677732002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=tony-evers%2Cdesire%2Coverall-positive%2Cproperty-taxes%2Caction%2Ceducation-referenda-voting%2Cgovernment-budgets%2Ctaxes%2Cbudgets-and-funding%2Crepublicans%2Cschool%2Crepublicans%2Cwisconsin-legislature%2Cscott-fitzgerald%2Ctaxes&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics&series=" name="snow-player/4677732002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/06/USAT/07a3d636-929b-464d-a68b-a05e1e813598-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

MADISON – Government Tony Evers wants lawmakers to spend $ 252 million on schools and real estate tax relief in the coming weeks – a plan from the Legislature Republicans, but rejected within minutes.

Evers calls on legislators to submit a bill that would restore the state’s commitment to finance two-thirds of school costs and provide more money for school services for students with disabilities, students with mental health needs and summer school programs.

The bill would also increase funding for rural schools by $ 10 million and offer $ 130 million in tax relief for real estate by dropping the money in the state funding for schools, known as equalization aid.

“This is about children, this is about tax relief, but in the end it’s good for the state of Wisconsin,” Evers said at a Capitol press conference Thursday.

But just before Evers revealed his plan, which spends much of nearly $ 452 million on unexpected revenue that the state can spend by June 2021, senator majority leader Scott Fitzgerald said his members were focused on tax cuts and would not provide schools with more money.

After the plan was released, Fitzgerald was even more blunt:

“Senate republicans have been focusing on using our surplus for a tax reduction for hard-working families since the end of last year, and the governor knows that,” Fitzgerald said in a tweet. “I can’t see us getting rid of that position. It seems that the teachers’ unions are calling all the shots in the east wing.”

And assembler Robin Vos tweeted: “Democrats are fixated on government growth that they know we won’t do.”

Evers, flanked by school officials and public school advocates in his Capitol meeting room, said the plan provides tax relief for property taxes by adding money to the state funding formula for schools, eliminating the need for school districts to get more taxpayers’ money search is reduced.

“This is a win-win for all of us in the state of Wisconsin,” he said. “That reinvestment will help districts not to go to the referendum every two years.”

The plan includes funding to cover two-thirds of the school district costs, which Vos said he wanted to do. But the state budget 2019-21 ultimately contained insufficient funding to achieve the goal.

However, Fitzgerald stated that his caucus believes schools have received enough state funding from the state, referring to the state budget that “has spent more money on schools than ever before.”

“Every time the state has surplus revenue, Republicans look for ways to give that money back to taxpayers. Democrats keep looking for ways to spend your money,” he said in a statement.

The bill that Evers wants lawmakers to include would:

Provide $ 79.1 million in 2021 to increase the rate at which the state reimburses school districts for special education from 30% to 34%.

School district reimbursement for 100% of special education services costs more than $ 30,000.

Spend $ 19 million for school-based mental health care.

Allow schools to seek additional state funding for school counselors, psychologists, or nurses.

Increase funding for rural schools by $ 10.1 million and expand what kind of rural schools may be seeking additional funding for such schools.

Provide $ 3.6 million for the programming of summer schools in the school districts of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.

Provide $ 362,200 for programs to help young language students.

Add $ 130 million in equalization aid.

Patrick Marley from the Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

Please contact Molly Beck at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @MollyBeck.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/2020/02/06/tony-evers-seeks-252-m-schools-but-gop-wants-tax-relief/ 4678015002 /