Evers, Barnes calls to fight the oppression of the voter

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4646103002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=black-history-month-2020%2Ctony-evers%2Cmandela-barnes%2Crepublicans%2Csadness%2Cfear%2Coverall-negative%2Cvoter-suppression%2Cvoting&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics&series=" name="snow-player/4646103002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/03/USAT/f2ae7bd1-2156-4cba-86e6-c129eda6e28b-16x9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE Purchase photo

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes addresses the media while Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday during media day at the Fiserv Forum looks at the Democratic National Convention to be held on 13-16 July in Milwaukee. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

MADISON – Government Tony Evers and Lt. Government Mandela Barnes said Monday that they want to use Black History Month to combat voter oppression.

At a Capitol press conference that highlighted the events in February, the democratic couple emphasized the need to protect the right to vote, to ensure that this year’s census is carried out accurately and to redesign the legislative and congress districts in a way that they consider reasonable.

“We know the forces that want to silence our voice and help our communities to become irrelevant,” said Barnes, the first black lieutenant governor of the state. “Because they don’t want us to vote. If you can’t vote, you’re not relevant. If you’re not counted in the count, you’re not relevant.”

Evers emphasized his proposal to have a new commission drawing election cards made. States must draw new lines after every census to take account of changes in the population, and democrats aim for lines that are less Republican than those that have existed for almost ten years.

“Black disenfranchisement continues to exist in our state and our country through voter suppression tactics,” Evers said. “One of those tactics is redistricts – gerrymandering often affects disproportionately many color people. So we must not only ensure that voting is accessible and easy for all Wisconsinites, but that we have a fair count in the 2020 count and that we use that count to make honest, impartial cards. ”

In 2011, Republicans were able to sign cards that favored their party, because they then ruled the entire state. Now the state government is divided, with Evers in the governor’s mansion and Republicans who have the legislature.

In his State of the State speech last month, Evers said he was forming a non-partisan commission to draw new cards that legislators could consider. GOP leaders immediately rejected the idea and said they would sign their own districts.

In an appearance Sunday on WISN-TV’s “UpFront”, GOP assembler Robin Vos from Rochester said he believed Evers would pack his committee with “Democratic activists.” Evers has not yet said who will be on the committee, but promised that it will include people who are not party-bound.

Democratic Rep. David Crowley of Milwaukee that he was sure of a resolution in honor of the Black History Month that he and other black legislators were working on to endure the legislature.

Black history resolutions in recent years have become controversial. Republican Rep. Scott Allen of Waukesha caused waves in December when he offered a resolution to honor more white people than black people for the Black History Month.

Crowley said he recently had a “really frank conversation” with Allen and encouraged him to talk to all black legislators. He said he now believes that the resolution written by the black caucus can get support from Republicans.

“Ultimately, the biggest problem is when you as a white man present a Black History Month resolution without any input from African Americans that you consider your colleagues,” said Crowley, who is a candidate for the executive of Milwaukee County.

“I think Scott Allen’s heart is in the right place if he wants to honor African Americans and honor the black history. I just think he didn’t do it, does it the right way.”

The resolution developed by the black caucus honors 13 people, including Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, the basketball star and his daughter who died in a helicopter crash last month.

Please contact Patrick Marley at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @patrickdmarley.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/2020/02/03/black-history-month-evers-barnes-call-fighting-voter-suppression/4646298002/