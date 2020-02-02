Everest winner Yes Yes Yes is out due to injury

Loading

“A return to racing would require a program of at least nine to twelve months to get fit again. However, the tendon is always at further risk of injury, but can also injure the other leg if it balances its weight too much, like it can be common in humans, but especially in horses. “

Waller was certain that yes yes yes would have been ahead of him.

“When he was three years old in the fall, I was in awe of his development and I don’t doubt it, although he had already done amazing things that the best would have been before him.

“He is a very special colt and I was lucky enough to train some great horses, but it was a privilege to train a colt that combined physical and mental performance over the years and gave an impression of how good this is Horse is.

“It was a short but amazing ride with a wonderful stallion and I am sure that he will make a great stallion in the future, given the talent and skills that Hue has as a racehorse.”

Champion jockey Glenn Boss said yes yes yes was “something very special”.

“Unfortunately, I was only allowed to ride it twice and one galloped,” Boss told RSN Radio.

“He just set my skin on fire, he made me tingle. When you get in [a good one] you get a feeling and you know what you’re doing and after that gallop I knew I was into something very special.

“I was angry about what could be in the fall because it was so fast that it would take on the world.”

Rubick’s three-year-old had eight starts for four wins and three seconds and won more than $ 7 million thanks to his rich Everest victory, a 1200m run in record time in Randwick.

The colt bred by Kitchwin Hills also won the Group 2 Todman Stakes. He finished second in the Golden Rose and finished midfield in the Golden Slipper in his only start at the highest level.

Yes Yes Yes will be at Coolmore Stud in Jerry Plains in the Hunter Valley after the global racing giant acquired a majority stake in it before last year’s Golden Slipper.

His service fee is expected to be announced by Coolmore Stud during the Inglis Easter sale in April.

Damien Ractliffe is the chief racing reporter for The Age.

Race author for the Sydney Morning Herald

