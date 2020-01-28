Evening Top 5: woman arrested for child deaths; Palestinian anger over Trump's plan

Woman arrested on suspicion of child death

A woman in her forties was arrested last week on suspicion of murdering three children in a house in Dublin.

Siblings Conor (9 years), Darragh (7 years) and Carla (3 years) were McGinley found dead in a house on Parsons Court in Newcastle on Friday night

A woman in her forties was found at the scene and taken to the Tallaght University Hospital, where she was given medical care.

She has now been arrested and is now in the Clondalkin Garda station.

Coveney expresses “great concern” about Trump’s Middle East plan

The Tánaiste expressed “great concern” about the “peace plan” for the Middle East announced today by the United States and Israel.

President Donald Trump, who sat next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House this afternoon, claimed that the proposals offered both sides a “win-win chance” for the protracted conflict.

No Palestinian representatives were present at the announcement – and the Palestinian leaders have already rejected the plan as a “plan to liquidate the Palestinian cause”.

Mr. Coveney said: “We will examine the plan in more detail, but our initial response is of great concern that it will fail to achieve the equilibrium and equivalence needed to provide both sides support for the conflict and international To attain community. “

Catherine Noone really sorry for describing Varadkar as “autistic”

A fine Gael senator said she clearly apologized for describing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as “autistic”.

Catherine Noone’s comments were reported by TheTimes.ie when she advertised in Dublin.

She spoke after being asked about Mr. Varadkar’s performance in Virgin Media’s head-to-head debate last week.

Mr. Varadkar has been criticized for not appearing to understand issues such as health and homelessness.

Adrian Donohoe’s murder trial opened

A man was brought to justice for murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in an operation described as “slick and highly organized”.

Aaron Brady of New Road in Crossmaglen, County Armagh, pleaded not guilty to capital murder and robbery in 2013 at a county Louth credit union.

Prosecutor Brendan Grehan, who opened his case today, said Detective Adrian Donohoe was shot on January 25, 2013 on a cold and wet night by armed escort outside the Lordship Credit Union.

He was one of two armed detectives assigned to a convoy to collect income from several credit unions on the Carlingford peninsula.

Coronavirus deaths are increasing

According to China, 106 people have died as a result of the coronavirus outbreak – with more than 4,515 confirmed cases across the country.

Both numbers rose dramatically in the country’s last National Health Commission update, with most of those affected coming from Wuhan City – the epicenter of the outbreak.

There is still uncertainty about how dangerous the virus is and how easily it spreads between people. However, cases have been confirmed in countries across Asia, North America and Europe – most recently in Germany.

Thailand and Hong Kong each reported eight cases, five in the United States, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore and Macau, four in South Korea, Japan and Malaysia, three in France and two in Vietnam and Canada.