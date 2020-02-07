Evening Top 5: Man dies after Kilkenny attack; Press GE2020; and LGBT + teacher

An autopsy was carried out on the body of a 46-year-old man who died after an attack in Kilkenny.

It happened in the early morning of Thursday morning on Castlecomer Road.

A 46-year-old man was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital with serious injuries.

After three weeks of intense campaigning between parties and independents, the elections will open on Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

With the broadcast moratorium that comes into force today at 2 p.m., the candidates no longer have the opportunity to express themselves in the air wave.

The major parties have published their policies and manifestos in recent weeks.

A new survey found that less than one in five LGBT + teachers visit staff, parents and students in schools across Ireland.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organization (INTO) surveyed all of its members in the Republic and Northern Ireland about their experiences as LGBT + teachers at primary schools.

The opinion of non-LGBT + educators regarding their awareness of LGBT + problems was also examined.

According to a post, Dublin is the first capital in the world to offer zero-emission mail delivery.

By introducing electric vehicles, Swiss Post has reduced CO2 emissions in the immediate city center.

A 100% green delivery zone in Dublin is proposed. By the end of 2020, the zero emissions policy is to be extended to all cities.

British television presenter Phillip Schofield has proven to be gay and says he has resigned himself to it “with the strength and support” of his wife and daughters.

The 57-year-old presenter of This Morning and Dancing on Ice announced this in a statement released on social media.

He has been married to his wife Steph for almost 27 years and they have two adult daughters.