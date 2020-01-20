Evening Top 5: 2020 election; Korkeinbruch; and Irish billionaires

2020 election

There were a number of issues that dominated the general election agenda today, including health, housing, and the use of government funds.

Fianna Fáil accused the Taoiseach of using a state event to attack its political opponents at a meeting to mark Apple’s 40th anniversary in Ireland.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil presented their health strategies today, and Mr. Varadkar’s party promises to provide free medical care to under 18s by 2025.

In the meantime, independent TD Michael Healy-Rae confirmed that Gardaí is applying for a permit that would allow him to hold a donation raffle for elections.

In other countries, young people are asked to register to vote before the general election.

Make sure you can vote in # GE2020.

Use https://t.co/4bZXiGthn9 or contact your local authority if you are not sure. You can register until Wednesday January 22nd to vote.

For more information, read our FAQs here https://t.co/Ns23Sf2tCg pic.twitter.com/7vpJEcTPBT

– Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government (@HousingPress) January 16, 2020

****

After a serious break-in in Cork, people remain in critical condition

A man remains in critical condition in the hospital after being doused and lighted with gasoline this morning during a severe burglary in Cork City.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. when three people armed with a metal object entered the house in Lotamore.

The injured man was taken to Cork University Hospital after appearing to have been burned.

****

Suspected cocaine processing discovered in Galway City

After several searches in Galway, more than € 175,000 in cash and € 50,000 in cocaine were found.

Gardaí stopped yesterday evening at 7.40 p.m. and looked for a car on the m6 motorway near louhgrea and confiscated cash worth 17,580 euros.

During another search in Galway, officials uncovered a suspicious cocaine processing laboratory.

****

According to Oxfam, Ireland has the fifth highest number of billionaires per capita

According to an Oxfam report, Ireland has the fifth highest number of billionaires per capita.

According to the report, the 2,153 billionaires worldwide have more wealth than the 4.6 billion people who make up 60% of the world’s population.

Ireland has 17 billionaires, a number that Oxfam describes as “disproportionately high” – only behind Hong Kong, Cyprus, Switzerland and Singapore in terms of number of billionaires in relation to the population.

Inequality is greater than ever, as the richest 1% in the world have more than double the wealth of 6.9 billion people.

Read the new report from @ Oxfam: https://t.co/BkZeVQ71KF # wef20 pic.twitter.com/OXUlFcvN5y

– World Economic Forum (@wef) January 20, 2020

****

John Delaney leaves UEFA

John Delaney left the UEFA Executive Committee with immediate effect.

The former FAI CEO was expected to hold this position until at least 2021, but UEFA confirmed that Delaney had resigned from this role.

In the meantime, Gary Owens has been appointed Interim Chief Executive of the FAI.

****

Main picture: Sinn Fein candidate Eoin Ó Broin outlines the party’s plan to stay at the Sinn Fein headquarters in Dublin this afternoon. Photo: Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie