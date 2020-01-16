Even ultra-tough water bears can be vulnerable to climate change

More than any other animal on earth, the water bear (aka tardigrade, also known as moss piglet) does not particularly appreciate dying. Scientists have exposed the microscopic critters, which resemble eight-legged gummi bears, to insane conditions – they have cooked them, frozen them, irradiated them, exposed them to the vacuum of space (rocket scientists recently crashed them into the moon, albeit by accident). However, the water bear remains easily. It is especially difficult when the environment dries up and dries out in a so-called tun condition, in which it strengthens its body with sugar.

But it appears that the almost mythical indestructibility of the water bear can indeed be somewhat mythical. For example, when exposed to extreme heat, this has only been for a short period, up to an hour. So a group of researchers – who have studied various aspects of water bear biology, including their morphology and evolutionary history – have conducted new experiments to show that if you expose them for longer, they are much less likely to survive. On a rapidly warming planet that is disturbing news.

At least 1,300 species of water bears swim in the waters of the earth and crawl into the moist soils. Ricardo Cardoso Neves, biologist at the University of Copenhagen, and his staff collected some sort of gutters in Denmark and brought them to the lab. They kept a group of them in their active normal state, and they dried out another set to get them into the tun state. Then they raised the heat.

Thanks to Ricardo Neves

For the dried water bears in the tun state, you could heat up the heat for an hour to an impressive 180.86 degrees F, and about half would survive. That makes sense – this is when tardigrades are the hardest. But if it is left on high heat for 24 hours, the water reached a death rate of 50 percent at 145.58 degrees. For active water bears, half would go down for 24 hours at a much lower temperature of 98.78 degrees F, slightly more than one degree higher than the highest recorded temperature in Denmark.

So here’s the problem. As temperatures rise and droughts become more frequent and severe, the water bears can do what they always do to survive – dry out to the tun state and wait for moisture to come and temperatures drop. “But if there is some humidity around them, they don’t form the tun state, meaning they stay active,” says Neves, lead author of a new article describing the findings. On a roof in Denmark, they might bake in the sun before the water dries, basically trapping them in a state of delicate normality.

