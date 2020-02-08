Even the US Army is struggling with the right to repair

Photo: American Marines

Imagine that you are stationed at an outpost deep in a conflict area. The alternator of your MRAP is broken and you have a spare, but your technician will tell you that it will invalidate the warranty if you have it replaced. It drags the whole thing away or leaves it there and wastes space. That’s what American soldiers come up against today.

This is the same right to repair that affects farmers, iPhone hobbyists, and even ordinary old keys throughout the country, but now it makes our armed forces almost impossible to do their job, and it is probably the Pentagon’s fault too.

In November, naval captain Elle Ekman wrote an op-Ed in the New York Times to highlight the challenges faced by US armed forces with equipment that they are not allowed to repair.

Captain Ekman increasingly argues that the Ministry of Defense signs procurement contracts for equipment from generators to trucks to MRAPs that relate not only to the purchase of the vehicle, but also to strict maintenance regimes. These contracts often impose restrictions on the maintenance of the equipment, whereby manufacturers affiliated contractors are required to carry out maintenance and repairs instead of soldiers hired.

These contracts, Captain Ekman continues, dramatically limit the ability of soldiers to remain well-rested during their service, whether deployed abroad or at home here.

Captain Ekman’s op-Ed accompanied a much more detailed letter that she submitted to the Federal Trade Commission. This letter looks in more detail at the policy conditions that it believes allowed the army to sign these restrictive procurement contracts and the impact that specific contracts have had on the army’s ability to use the maintenance and repair tools it already needs to operate properly. his equipment.

According to Captain Ekman, problems arose when lawmakers changed the military procurement guidelines to give the military more freedom to purchase equipment and technologies designed for commercial use. These items would be exempt from many rules and regulations that govern bidding processes and contact negotiations that have delayed military purchases for a long time.

When the Pentagon made these changes to enable the military to obtain more commercial equipment, it was allowed to negotiate the rights to the data and literature needed to allow soldiers and women to perform repairs and maintenance without the help from the manufacturer. In practice, however, the equipment purchased by the military is subject to the same limitations as civilian equipment that poses unique challenges for the military:

“These limitations, both in commercial and non-commercial items and services, are particularly problematic in the light of DOD’s mission. Many of the products and services purchased from contractors must be available in combat situations where the presence of the contractor or the achievement of repairs, data or diagnostics is probably not an option. Although DOD uses these contracted items to achieve the national safety objectives of our country, an arena that is certainly not related to the conventional commercial market, DOD is limited by the same challenges for other consumers, but with far-reaching effects. “

Captain Ekman also points to two major equipment procurement projects that have demonstrated how damaging this policy has been for the effectiveness of US military operations. These two programs, the MTVR, a medium-sized truck that has replaced the M939 of the army and the M809 5-tonne trucks of the army, and the JLTV, one of the vehicles currently being used to replace the HMMWV or Humvee .

Both vehicles are built by the Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Corporation, a truck builder and military contractor, and although Oshkosh produces civilian equipment such as cement mixers and fire trucks, the above models are both intended for military use. Nevertheless, the purchase contracts for these two systems maintained service and warranty conditions that gave the seller full control over warranty repairs and delegating support work to external contractors.

Captain Ekman points out that an advantage of these contracts is that trained military personnel can be released from maintenance tasks for vehicles for other purposes while contractors work on equipment, but she reminds readers that such an advantage is ultimately a liability under battlefield conditions where equipment is needed immediately and the seller cannot carry out the necessary work under fire.

Moreover, Captain Ekman explains that some challenges for soldiers and marines in the field were more than just bureaucratic. The designs of the vehicles themselves made it difficult for engineers to even perform the maintenance that they were allowed to do. In her letter, Captain Ekman contains some anecdotes about the difficulty of maintaining the JLTV from a 2014 report that suggested the challenges were as technical as they were contractual:

– “units [could not] maintain the JLTV without support from the contractor’s field service staff due to vehicle complexity”;

– there were problems with “ineffective training, poor manuals and challenges in solving vehicle problems”;

– “maintenance training was ineffective and required additional familiarity and hands-on time to increase the ability of military maintainers to resolve vehicle problems”; and

– “the health surveillance system [was] not accurate and [it] diminishes [d] the confidence of the crew and sustainer in the system.”

If service members lose confidence in their ability to accurately assess problems with equipment designed to keep them safe in war zones, their ability to fight will be seriously compromised. If contractors are not available to use properly automated vehicle status systems to diagnose and repair errors, soldiers can compete with equipment that is not functioning properly and cannot be repaired.

The Oshkosh JLTVPhoto: US Army Reserves

It is important to note that although Captain Ekman points out that these devices cannot be repaired for warranty reasons, the military still has a robust maintenance program for equipment whose hands are tied. In other words, the ability to keep these vehicles moving is largely there, but it is still standing still while contractors are being paid to do the work.

That ability will fade away, although military engineers are losing opportunities to gain experience working on their equipment outside the war zone. With contractors who carry out the work, these engineers do not develop the necessary experience to use the resources at their disposal to make equipment work when the conditions are more difficult. Worse, the engineers who try to perform repairs on equipment with warranty have even been reprimanded for their actions because unauthorized repairs invalidated warranty support.

This all has a secondary effect that Captain Ekman does not care about, but which seems important to me: the impact of this policy on the prospects of post-service military technicians.

Both the National Guard of the Army and the Marines promote their position in their ranks as opportunities to build skills that will translate into a career at home. When searching online, numerous websites describe the Marine MOS 3521 Automotive Maintenance Technician and Army National Guard 91B Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic positions are paths to future jobs in the private sector. The National Guard says that working as a 91B:

“Will help you prepare for a career at gas stations, car dealers, agricultural equipment companies and national highway agencies. You can make a career as a garage fitter, carburetor fitter, transmission fitter, radiator fitter, construction machinery fitter or endless vehicle fitter. “

The US Marines website has a complete database of positions that are supposedly opportunities for the former MOS 3521 and it makes sense. The same regulations that made it so difficult to repair the army vehicles also made them look much more like what engineers are working on at home.

That all sounds great, but if soldiers and marines don’t get the on-the-job experience they need due to limitations, the procurement process has their ability to practice their craft and cultivate the necessary skills, the prospect of employment seems to be rather dimmer. Of course, these warranties and maintenance contracts have been created in the private sector, so perhaps the experience of navigating through these limitations and waiting for approval or assistance from the vendor is more useful than I thought, although there is hardly any need in the military to serve know how to hold the phone while a call center cancels your account, right?

If you are an active or retired soldier or woman who has experience with problems with the right to repair in the army, we would like to hear from you.

