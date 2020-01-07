Even the mortuary is overcapacity at the Ottawa Hospital

Loading...

The Ottawa Hospital, which in recent years has struggled to cope with overcrowding, faces a new challenge: an overflowing morgue.

The hospital was forced to create temporary morgues – including one in a former storage room under the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute – last month after the space in the existing morgues ran out.

According to trade union officials, some staff members complained in December after accidentally entering the area where bodies were temporarily stored, including a special hazmat room in the emergency department.

Dr. Alan Forster, vice president of innovation and quality at the Ottawa hospital, said the space was used temporarily until the hospital could find a better solution. It was “clearly not suitable” for long-term use, he said.

Forster said that temporary morgues have been created to tackle the flood: one in an autopsy room at the Civic and one in a storage room under the Loeb building at the Civic, where the research institute is located. That has increased the mortuary capacity at the Civic from seven to 17, he said. The general’s mortuary offers room for 27 bodies.

Forster said the new spaces were a temporary solution and that there should be a permanent solution to the problem.

Ambulances waiting in line at the Civic Campus of The Ottawa Hospital on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Lou Burri, president of CUPE 4000, representing hospital staff, said hospital staff continued to raise concerns about the issue.

During the holidays, Burri said that hospital staff in the Loeb building complained about an odor they could not identify and that some people felt sick and went home sick.

Burri said the employees had no idea that a temporary morgue had been created in their building before they saw media reports.

Forster said he was not aware of complaints, but said he had been to the site and “there is no odor.”

Burri also said that a hospital employee walked into a boardroom last fall to find a body there. The employee was “surprised”. They are not prepared for that. Something like that happens when the morgues are full. “

Forster said the hospital had never stored bodies in meeting rooms or other rooms, but sometimes staff moved a body out of a patient’s room until relatives arrived.

“We don’t store bodies anywhere.”

The Ottawa hospital is not the only one struggling with overcapacity in the mortuary. It is a matter that the provincial auditor general has drawn attention to, especially at a time when the number of unclaimed agencies in the province is increasing for unclear reasons.

In a report released last summer, the office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario noted an “unusual increase in the number of unclaimed bodies in Ontario in 2017 and 2018. In 2018, 60 unclaimed bodies were buried by the city of Ottawa , according to the report. The city of Toronto buried 250 corpses. Part of the increase may be due to better monitoring of the problem, the report said.

The Ottawa Hospital preserves the bodies of all local patients awaiting autopsies and those who have not been claimed in the mortuary, in addition to the bodies of people who die in the hospital.

Trying to track down relatives or friends of unclaimed bodies can take time, said regional supervisor Coroner Louise McNaughton-Filion, which may contribute to the backlog in the mortuary.

In addition, the Ottawa Hospital has been chronically over capacity in recent years.

Forster said the hospital needed a better solution to deal with mortuary space that, like the outdated Civic hospital, was not designed to handle current numbers.

One of the possible solutions, he said, is perhaps to build a new central morgue outside the hospital. But that decision is a responsibility of the municipal and provincial governments, he said.

The city of Ottawa is already working with the Ottawa Hospital on a seriously overcrowded problem: the number of ambulances waiting to discharge patients in the busy emergency department. In the first eight months of 2019, there were 329 “level zero” copies – no ambulances available to respond to calls.

In a statement Tuesday, Peter Kelly, acting head of the Ottawa Paramedic Service, said the situation had not improved in the last part of the year.

He added that a lack of morgue space would probably have a negative impact on paramedics.

“All actions taken by the Ottawa hospital and affecting the operation of the emergency department, such as hiring nurses, deploying more staff or the availability of mortuary space, would have an impact on the ability of paramedics to return to the community to serve the residents of Ottawa. “

