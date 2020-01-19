Even the biggest stars of Apple TV + don't know how their shows work - Adweek

Apple TV + first appeared on the Television Critics Association’s biennial press tour. Unlike most other broadcast, cable, and streaming providers who attended the two-week event, the company declined to bring executives on stage for its new streaming service, making them available for interviews. This decision leaves behind the considerations behind Apple TV +’s long-term strategy, which was a mystery after its rocky debut last November.

But journalists are not the only ones who are familiar with important aspects of the streaming service. Stars and executive producers of the flagship series The Morning Show, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, said on the TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California that they rely on qualitative answers to the show’s first season rather than information from Apple it when a lot of people stream the episodes?

“You’re happy – that’s all we know,” said Witherspoon, who appears as Newswoman Bradley Jackson on the show and also as an executive producer. “The only metric I really have is from Rotten Tomatoes.”

“That’s the thing with these streaming services,” added Aniston, who plays Alex Levy on the show. “There are no reviews.”

Apple TV + had ordered The Morning Show for two seasons, so the series will return with more episodes despite mixed reviews from season one. (Executive producer and director Mimi Leder, who blamed “Apple Haters” for negative reviews last year, said on Sunday that the show’s creators “welcomed” all contributions to the show.)

What can be interpreted as a sign of confidence in the upcoming programming is that Apple has already given thumbs up for season two for two upcoming originals that have not yet premiered. The service recorded season 2 of Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, a comedy from “It’s Always Sunny” by Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby and Megan Ganz from Philadelphia, which will make its debut on February 7th. In addition, a second season of the mystery series “Home Before” was ordered Dark, a drama loosely based on the coverage of the young journalist Hilde Lysiak, which premiered on April 3.

The company has also selected five more of its series for season two, including the anthology series Little America, which premiered in January, the comedy Dickinson, and the dramas See, Servant, and For All Mankind.

The technology company’s upcoming shows in 2020 suggest an investment in documentary films and series, including Visible: Out on Television, a five-part documentary that premiered on February 14 and tells the story of LGBTQ representation on television, Home, a home, tapes design and innovation documentary series, premiered on April 17, and Dear…, ten-episode documentaries that examine the biographies of historical figures in letters and make their debut on June 5.

The streaming service will release the British comedy Trying on May 1 and the limited-edition thriller Defending Jacob with Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery on April 24. The first cartoon series for adults, Central Park, is an animation series. According to Apple, the music series by Bob’s inventor Loren Bouchard with Kristen Bell and Daveed Diggs will be premiered this summer.

Apple TV +, which costs $ 5 a month and is available for free for one year from the purchase of certain Apple hardware, is a somewhat unconventional entry into the streaming space that has long dominated companies with years of experience in the entertainment industry becomes. The company has declined to build a library of library content, instead earning billions to track A-list talents like Aniston, Witherspoon, and Evans for lively original projects.