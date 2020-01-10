Even jeeps have to slow down production

Loading...

Photo: Kurt BradleyThe morning shiftAll your daily vehicle news in one convenient place. Isn’t your time more important?

Jeep must idle a facility to adapt to falling demand. Boeing knew the 737 Max was a bad plane. Carlos Ghosn has lost his money and is getting a video game. And all that and more in The Morning Shift for January 10, 2020.

1st gear: The Cherokee takes a break in the Shit Factory

Global car sales are generally declining. China experienced its first year of decline after decades of growth. The smaller automakers are fighting for market share, those without crossovers or massive EV ventures are left behind, but all of this has made people want jeeps.

Maybe not the Jeep Cherokee, as Automotive News reports:

The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles assembly plant in Belvidere, near Chicago, will be temporarily shut down for two weeks from Monday as the company aligns production with demand.

Normal production in the factory where the Jeep Cherokee is assembled will resume on January 27, the company said on Thursday.

U.S. sales of the Cherokee, number 3 jeep after the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler, decreased 20 percent last year to 191,397. Demand fell 30 percent in the fourth quarter.

FCA had 53,000 Cherokee units in stock on January 1, according to estimates by the Automotive News Data Center, or a 97-day delivery compared to 91-day delivery on December 1.

In the past, the Dodge Dart, the Dodge Neon, the Jeep Compass and the Jeep Patriot were built in the same assembly plant, which I kindly called the “shit factory”. That doesn’t mean good times for the Cherokee, but the Cherokee is so much better than all these cars.

2nd gear: Internal memos confirm that the crashy clown plane is bad

Everyone knew that the Boeing 737 Max, the plane that had been involved in two fatal crashes last year because of a suspected problem with flight control systems, was a bad plane before 2016.

From Bloomberg:

“This aircraft was designed by clowns, who in turn are supervised by monkeys,” a company pilot said in a message to a colleague in 2016 that Boeing announced publicly late Thursday. The company had already made the documents available to lawmakers and the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the 737 Max and the process by which the flight was released.

The announcement threatens to impact Boeing’s efforts to restore public confidence in the 737 Max, which was founded in March after two accidents with a total of 346 deaths. This increases the hurdles for David Calhoun, a longtime board member who will take over as Dennis Muilenburg’s chief executive officer on January 13, who was fired last month.

In defense of Boeing … did you know it was bad?

“We regret the content of these communications and apologize to the FAA, Congress, our airline customers and the flying public for them,” said the Chicago-based company in a statement. “As a company, we have made significant changes to improve our security processes, organizations and culture.”

In a statement, the FAA said it had reviewed Boeing reports and found that “nothing in the submission suggests security risks that have not been identified as part of the ongoing review of the proposed changes to the aircraft.”

3rd gear: Ghosn

Carlos Ghosn has lost 40 percent of his assets, which is due to Bloomberg’s Japanese charges of alleged money crimes during his reign at Renault-Nissan, according to Bloomberg:

The cost of his escape was $ 14 million in bail, while the operation to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Beirut could have cost $ 15 million or more.

This includes $ 350,000 for the private jet that brought the former auto manager from Osaka to Istanbul and millions of dollars for its extraction in several countries, for which a team of up to 25 employees planned for six months a private security expert said he was not involved and asked not to be identified because it was an operation.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates that Ghosn’s wealth has declined by 40% since he was arrested at Haneda Airport in Tokyo more than a year ago. His fortune is now valued at approximately $ 70 million, after approximately $ 120 million when he first appeared in court a year ago.

Someone is making a video game about him (I’m sure he’s hoping for a few royalties to offset his own kidnapping), Bloomberg says:

Carlos Ghosn’s dramatic escape from Japan may not yet be subject to a Netflix deal, but a video game that parodies his escape may be in the works.

A pre-order page for the game Ghone is Gone appeared this week on the Internet gaming platform Steam and started to be trending on Japanese Twitter. It promises that the players will take on the role of “Loscar Gon”, a familiar, fallen CEO of the “Ruso, Nisson and Bishibishi companies”.

And now Ghosn’s lawyer in France accuses Japan of unfair trial over Reuters:

Francois Zimeray, Ghosn’s French lawyer, said it was up to the Japanese prosecutor to prove Ghosn’s guilt, not Ghosn’s to prove his innocence.

“It is the charge of proving guilt and not the accused of proving innocence,” said Zimeray in a statement.

I’ll be honest – I don’t care about his money, but the video game looks interesting.

4th gear: China’s rival to Airbus and Boeing

China has tried to develop its own aircraft industry to compete with titans such as Airbus and Boeing on the C919 single-aisle aircraft.

From Reuters:

The COMAC engineers incorrectly calculated the forces that would act on the twin engines of the aircraft during flight – referred to in the industry as loads – and transmitted inaccurate data to the engine manufacturer CFM International. This was communicated to Reuters by four people familiar with the matter. As a result, the motor and its housing may both need to be reinforced, which would most likely be at COMAC’s expense – although another source denied any change.

These and other technical and structural issues resulted in COMAC having completed less than a fifth of the 4,200 hours in the air it took to get final civil aviation authority approval from China (CAAC), China (CAAC) said in early December after more than two and a half years of flight testing, two people said that were close to the project, Reuters.

I am sure that the plane will be fine at some point as long as there are no clowns involved in the engineering.

5th gear: German rivals and oh yes, JLR

Mercedes-Benz has sold BMW and Audi for the fourth time in a row as the top-selling luxury car manufacturer, although as a professional car journalist I only had about three conversations in 2019. Impressive.

But it also shows that the luxury market is somewhat more resilient in the face of economic changes and declines.

The profit came about on Friday when BMW announced that sales of its brand name vehicles had increased by 2 percent last year to a record 2.17 million cars. According to Mercedes-Benz from Daimler, sales on Thursday rose by 1.3 percent to 2.34 million vehicles. Audi lagged behind both.

Demand for upscale vehicles has proven to be more resilient than the mass market segment, where sales in some regions have been impacted by slower economic growth and the impact of trade disputes. While deliveries of expensive models in China – the largest car market in the world – have held up, the outlook for German luxury manufacturers could dim as they are potentially exposed to higher car rates between the United States, China and Europe.

Speaking of luxury sales, one could hope for Jaguar Land Rover despite the difficult year 2019, again from Auto News:

Land Rover sales decreased 3.8 percent to 396,105 over the year, while Jaguar sales decreased 11 percent to 161,601.

JLR sales in China slumped 14 percent last year. However, the company has seen double-digit growth in China in the past six months.

“2019 was a year with two halves,” said commercial director Felix Brautigam. “In the past six months, we have seen a significant improvement in China, where intensive collaboration with our retailers combined with significant process and product improvements is gradually gaining momentum,” he said.

JLR’s global sales increased 1.3 percent to 52,814 in December. Land Rover volume increased 9.6 percent to 39,442, Jaguar sales declined 17 percent to 13,372.

Since the F-Pace and the E-Pace don’t inflate the doors as someone hoped, I wonder where Jaguar went to get people to buy their things. Hopefully China 2020 will be nice to them.

Back: Ah Shit

Neutral: You play the role of CEO at JLR. How are you?

Me? I would ask for a new C-X75 or similar headlight car, cross the I-Pace, change the damn names of the E-Pace and the I-Pace to something else, the F-Type and the XF for emptying a coupe sedan Version, drop the XE and think, but don’t commit to renaming Jaguar “Jag” in the end. Land Rover seems to be okay, if a little repetitive.