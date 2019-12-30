Even celebrities want 2019 to end

Loading...

From the disorderly separation of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to the Jussie Smollett scandal, 2019 was full of incredible headlines.

What a decade has passed: we tell the most messy, juicy and ridiculous stories of recent years.

The empire of a Jussie Smollett scandal

Jussie SmollettAP

“There was something in this story from the first moment that seemed, if not suspicious, but there was going to be more. And it turned out there was much more. "-Ian

The case of Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff BezosGetty Images

“My favorite detail about this story is that we reported that the alleged issue came to light when Mackenzie Bezos wanted to use a private plane and Lauren Sánchez was using it. And [Mackenzie] was like "why SHE is using the plane?" – Maggie

Jordyn Woods and Tristen Thompson

Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian and Jordyn WoodsGetty Images

This scandal caused the "Red Table Talk" interview by Jordyn Woods, "The Frost / Nixon for Jada Pinkett Smith." -Maggie

The university admission scandal

Felicity Huffman, Lori LoughlinAP

"What I don't understand is that most of these children didn't even go to good schools. There was like a Yale kid, but it's like: do you need so much help getting into the USC and you're an influencer? Why bother?" -Ian

