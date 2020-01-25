Even a fake Ferrari 250 GT is worth more than a house

Photo: Barrett-Jackson

A replica of the Ferrari 250 GT California from the 1980s that was used in the “Ferris Buellers Day Off” was auctioned off last week for almost $ 400,000. That seems like a lot of money for a replica, especially considering that it’s one out of three used for the film and it’s not even clear in which scenes it was used.

If all of this seems familiar to you, it’s probably because you remember when we told you about a replica of a Ferris Bueller Ferrari that was going to be auctioned a little over a year ago. This was chassis number 0003 and was not sold by Mecum at a 2018 Monterey auction with a maximum bid of $ 225,000.

Picture: Barrett-Jackson

Chassis number 0002 was last sold at an auction in 2010 for around $ 100,000. All three cars were built by Modena Design in California after it was determined that a real Ferrari 250 would be too expensive to jump over the Chicago streets and reverse through a glass wall.

Picture: Barrett-Jackson

Chassis number 0001 has just been completely restored by one of the founders of Modena Designs. It is powered by a 427 CID V8 carburettor connected to a 5-speed TKO 500 manual transmission. It has independent suspension, Wilwood calipers and 12-inch rotors on all corners.

If you want to be reminded of how much money people spend on cars, all you have to do is combine the search terms “Ferrari” and “250”. Even this fake was considered by someone to be twice as valuable as the average US house. It is perhaps one of the most famous counterfeit Ferraris, or I think 1/3 one of the most famous counterfeit Ferraris. Still, $ 396,000 seems steep for a movie prop. If you have the means, I’m not sure I would recommend it, even if it’s a choice.