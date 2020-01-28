Eve Spectrum QHD and UHD gaming monitors revealed - Monitors - News

Finish technology company Eve has made a name for itself when it launched the Eve V Surface Pro for efficient power users. The company is now following a new monitor design with crowd sourcing for PC gamers and enthusiasts. Eve unveiled the new monitor design yesterday and revealed that there would be three versions of the 27-inch design, with different high-quality panels.

The Eve Spectrum is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a minimal but attractive and functional design. Because the technology is not standing still, Eva decided to add newer and better technology than she had previously expected – so there are now three monitors instead of the one – the basic model that was originally proposed.

If you go to the Eve Spectrum order page, you can think about the complete specifications of each monitor before you make a reservation. The three models all use LG-made IPS panels with high refresh rates, response time of 1 ms, 16: 9 aspect ratios, wide viewing angles, support for HDR10, 98 percent DCI-P3, 100 percent sRGB and a typical contrast ratio of 1,000: 1. In addition, you will find that all the above-mentioned monitors are G-Sync Compatible and FreeSync Premium Pro certified.

Connectivity is also quite extensive, with all Eve Spectrum variants; 1 x HDMI, 2 x DisplayPort, 2 x USB-C, 3 x USB-A, 1 x USB-B and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. You can use the monitor to charge several of your portable gadgets at the same time.

The difference in screen options is best shown in a table, as I can construct below:

Fashion model

Spectrum QHD 144Hz

Spectrum QHD 240Hz

Spectrum 4K 144Hz

Resolution

2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440

3840 x 2160

Frequency range

48Hz – 144Hz

48Hz – 240Hz

48Hz – 144Hz

Peak brightness

450cd / m²

750cd / m²

750cd / m²

VESA HDR

DisplayHDR400

DisplayHDR600

DisplayHDR600

price

€ 349 / $ 359

€ 489 / $ 499

€ 589 / $ 599

Due date

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q4 2020

Users have access to an on / off button, a preset button and a 4-way joystick to adjust the image and monitor settings. Scaling up integers can be performed by the monitor.

Please note that the above prices are excluding the standard, but only the 100 x 100 mm VESA monitor. Eve’s standard is available separately for € 99 / $ 99 and offers tilt angle of 8 ° down / 24 ° up, 130 mm height adjustment, 90 ° left / right turning and quick release.