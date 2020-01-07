Eve Cam indoor camera with HomeKit Secure Video support

Loading...

Eve Systems announced the Eve Cam, which it describes as “the very first indoor camera designed exclusively for Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video, designed from the ground up to protect your data” …

HomeKit Secure Video was first announced at WWDC during the summer and made available with iOS 13.2. Apple has done a lot of the privacy features, and so has Eve.

With HomeKit Secure Video, activity detected by a compatible camera like Eve Cam is analyzed privately by your home hub (Apple TV or HomePod) using intelligence on the device to determine if people or pets are present .

When significant activity is detected, you and anyone with whom you share your HomeKit Home will receive a rich notification that allows you to view the clip directly from the iPhone lock screen.

The recorded video can be viewed for ten days from the Home application. It is securely stored for free in supported iCloud accounts and does not count towards your storage limit.

“Home security images are very personal, which is why it’s so important to choose the right indoor camera,” says Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems. “Eve Cam is the first camera designed exclusively for Apple HomeKit Secure Video, allowing you to keep an eye on your home while protecting the privacy of your personal space at all times.”

The Logitech Circle 2 was the first camera to support HomeKit Secure Video, Apple listing eufyCam 2, eufyCam 2C, Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera, Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera and Robin ProLine Doorbell like others online. The Eve Cam is a new addition to this list.

We had first hands-on experience with the Logitech Circle 2, where Zac described it as a good start, but some key features are missing right now.

You’ll have a little time to wait for Eve Cam, which the company says will be available in early April, but its price will be attractive at $ 149.95. It also offers a decent set of features.

The 150 ° camera and high definition 1080p resolution give you perfectly clear vision

With infrared night vision, you can tell if you have an intruder in the house or if your children are going down to the fridge

Using the built-in microphone and speaker, you can talk to anyone at home anytime

With the magnetic camera base adjustable to 360 ° x 180 °, you can easily install Eve Cam almost anywhere

You will need an iPhone or iPad running iOS 13.2 or later, and a HomePod or Apple TV to act as a hub. A 200 GB + iCloud storage plan is also required.

Eve also announced a HomeKit-compatible water detector, Water Guard.

This HomeKit compatible water leak detector will alert you with an audible and visible alarm. You also receive instant notifications on your iPhone or Apple Watch. It comes with a 6.5 foot detection cable, which can also be easily extended. Eve Water Guard will begin shipping on February 07, 2020, at a price of $ 79.95 USD.

Acoustically alerts you with its 100 dB siren, visually by a flashing red light and alerts you via iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch.

Perfect for the bathroom, utility room, basement and under sinks and water pipes.

Finally, the Eve Energy smart switch gets a more compact form factor and a lower price.

Sporting a new pure white bar style design that does not block neighboring outlets, Eve Energy offers the same popular energy monitoring and autonomous planning features as its predecessor. Eve Energy begins delivery on January 27, 2020, at a price of just $ 39.95 lower.

