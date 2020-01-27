Evansville police arrest two women suspected of stealing $ 15,000 worth of items from traveling vendors

(Shutterstock)

CASPER, Wyo. – Two women were arrested after allegedly robbing a traveling seller’s car at a Super 8 motel.

According to a press release from the Evansville Police Department, police were called to the Super 8 motel in Evansville on January 22 after the resident vendor reported that “stuff” worth over $ 15,000 was stolen from his parked vehicle overnight.

Police received video evidence showing a suspect, which resulted in a search warrant for a motel room being issued on January 24.

Article below …

During the search, the police found most of the stolen items along with other items related to three other cases in Casper.

The report identified the suspects in the room as Miranda Warner and Shayla Marisette.

Warner is charged with burglary, theft and possession of controlled substances. She also has two arrest warrants from the U.S. Marshal for fraudulent checks.

Marisette is accused of improperly receiving and removing stolen property and possession of controlled substances.

The case is still under investigation.