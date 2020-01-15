Evansville PD Warrant Watch-Rowland, Whitney, Swingholm, Palmer

(Top L-R) Shannon Lee Rowland and Jason Whitney. (Bottom left) Taylor Swingholm and Jacob Palmer (courtesy of the Evansville Police Department)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Evansville Police Department says it searches for people with active arrest warrants in Natrona County.

The following information and booking photos are provided by the Evansville Police Department.

Any person listed or arrested is presumed innocent until convicted in court. Fees may change after official filings with the Natrona District Attorney’s Office. An arrest warrant is not considered a fault.

Shannon Lee Rowland (Courtesy of the Evansville Police Department)

Shannon Rowland, 47 years old, failure to meet the original DUI fee

Jason Lee Whitney (courtesy of Evansville Police Department)

Jason Whitney, 39 years, non-compliance with the original insurance fee

Taylor Ann Swingholm (courtesy of Evansville Police Department)

Taylor Swingholm, 25 years old, failure to meet original suspension driving fee

Jacob Edman Palmer (courtesy of the Evansville Police Department)

Jacob Palmer, 26 years old, failure to meet the original DUI fee