Evansville PD Warrant Watch – Pacheco, Deming, Jackson, Abeyta, Edwards

(Top L-R) Kyle Pacheco, Kurt Deming, Shari Jackson; (Under L-R) Gabriel Abeyta, Erik Edwards (courtesy of Evansville Police Department)

CASPER, WYO – Evansville police say they are looking for people with active orders in Natrona County.

The following information and login photos are provided by the Evansville police.

All those who are cited or arrested are deemed innocent until convicted in a court of law. The costs can be changed after official deposits from the office of the district attorney of Natrona. Having an arrest warrant is not considered as an indication of guilt.

Article continues below …

Kyle Edward Pacheco (thanks to the Evansville police)

Kyle Pacheco, age 29, warranty for not appearing on an original Driving Under Suspension fee

Kurt Deming (thanks to the Evansville police)

Kurt Deming, 52 years, warranty for non-compliance with the original costs of Speeding

Shari Jackson (thanks to the Evansville police)

Shari Jackson, age 38, guarantee for non-compliance with an original fee for driving under suspension

Gabriel Abeyta (thanks to the Evansville police)

Gabriel Abeyta, 39 years, guarantee for non-compliance with the original costs of driving under suspension

Erik Edwards (thanks to the Evansville police)

Erik Edwards, age 27, guarantee for non-compliance with an original load of stop lamps