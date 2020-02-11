Evans Street closure expected Saturday for Town Creek Culvert construction; Cotanche Street on Reade Circle is expected to reopen Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Evans Street closure expected Saturday for the construction of Town Creek Culvert; Cotanche Street on Reade Circle is expected to reopen Thursday.

This closure follows the reopening of part of Reade Circle and Contanche Street, which is expected later this week.

The section of Reade Circle between Cotanche Street and East Fifth Street is expected to open again for traffic on Thursday if the weather permits.

This includes the intersection of Cotanche Street and Reade Circle, which has been closed since October.

Upon reopening, traffic on Reade Circle and Cotanche Street will return to its traffic pattern before construction.

Reade Circle is one-way traffic for the northern traffic (towards East Fifth Street), while Cotanche Street between East Fifth Street and Reade Circle is again one-way traffic for the southern traffic (towards East 10th Street).

After the reopening of Cotanche Street, the intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle is expected to close on Saturday if the weather permits.

This is part of a larger closure of Reade Circle between Cotanche Street and Dickinson Avenue. Evans Street on Reade Circle is expected to close for around six months.

Motorists traveling north on Evans Street are encouraged to take West 14th Street to Dickinson Avenue, or East 10th Street to Cotanche Street and Reade Circle to bypass the closure.

Drivers attempting to travel south on Evans Street are redirected via Fifth Street to Reade Circle or Cotanche Street.

Detour

routes are indicated throughout the area. A visual representation of the

detour route is included below.

In front of

More information about the Town Creek Culvert project can be found at tcc.greenvillenc.gov

or call 252-329-4821.