Evangelical fighting over anti-Trump editorial intensifies

By ELANA SCHOR Associated Press

As the political clamor over the call for a major Christian magazine to remove President Donald Trump from office continues to resonate, more than 100 conservative evangelicals have closed ranks around Trump on Sunday.

In a letter to the president of Christianity Today magazine, the Evangelicals group berated editor Mark Galli for writing an anti-Trump editorial, published Thursday, which they portrayed as a search of their characters as well as the president .

"Your editorial has questioned the spiritual integrity and the Christian testimony of tens of millions of believers who take their civic and moral obligations seriously," the evangelicals wrote to magazine president Timothy Dalrymple.

The new offensive from the group of eminent evangelicals, including several members of Trump's evangelical advisory council, signals a continuing realization by supporters of the President that any significant crack in his long-standing support for this segment of the community Christian could prove perilous for her re-election hopes. Although no wave of new anti-Trump sentiment emerged among the evangelicals following the Christianity Today editorial, the president drew scathing tweets accusing the magazine of Friday. establishment – founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham in 1956 – to become a left captive.

The letter sent to the president of the magazine on Sunday also included a veiled warning that Christianity Today could lose readership or advertising revenue as a result of the editorial, which cites Trump's removal from office last week.

Citing Galli's past characterization of himself as an "elite" evangelical, the letter's authors told Dalrymple that "it is up to your publication to decide whether your magazine has it. intention or not to be a voice of evangelicals like those represented by the signatories below, and it is up to us and these evangelicals like us to decide if we should subscribe, do the advertise and read your publication online and in print, but historically we have been your readers. "

Signatories to the letter include George Wood, president of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship; Reverend Tim Hill of the Church of God; former Governor of Arkansas and GOP Presidential Hope Mike Huckabee; and former Minnesota GOP representative, Michele Bachmann.

Galli told CBS on Sunday "Face the Nation" that he considered Trump's chances of leaving office, either through a loss of re-election or a conviction after Senate indictment, as "probably fairly slim at this stage. " The chief defended his editorial as less of a "political judgment" than a call to his evangelical colleagues to test their tolerance for Trump's "moral character" in exchange for adopting conservative policies topped their agenda.

"We are not looking for saints. We have private sins, continuous behaviors that show up in our private lives that we all try to work on," said Galli Sunday. "But a president has certain responsibilities as a public figure to display a certain level of public character and public morality. "

Galli returned a comment on Sunday's evangelical letter to Dalrymple, who on Sunday posted his own strongly articulated defense of the magazine's anti-Trump comment.

Against Trump's suggestion that the magazine turned to the Liberals, Dalrymple wrote that the publication is in fact "theologically conservative" and "does not endorse the candidates".

"Out of love for Jesus and his church, not for political partisanship or intellectual elitism, this is why we feel compelled to say that the alliance of American evangelism with this presidency has caused enormous damage to Christian witness, "writes Dalrymple.

Asked about Trump's editorial indictment by "Fox News Sunday", Marc Short – chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, himself a prominent evangelical Christian – cited some of the political positions that have helped the President to make many people love this voting block. .

"For many of us celebrating the birth of our Savior this week, the way we see it is that this president has helped save thousands of similar unplanned pregnancies," said Short Sunday, adding that "No president has been a greater ally to Israel than this president."

About 8 out of 10 white evangelical Protestants say they approve of the way Trump does his work, according to a December poll from the AP-NORC Center.

The Trump campaign is planning an event on January 3 in Miami called "Evangelicals for Trump".

Associated Press religious coverage receives support from the Lilly Foundation through the Religion News Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

This story was corrected by removing a reference to Samuel Rodriguez among those who signed a letter on Sunday, which he was not.