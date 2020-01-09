Evanescence Share Brooding New Video for Cover of 'The Chain'

Loading...

Evanescence evokes a post-apocalyptic wasteland in the new video for their cover of “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac.

The clip was directed by P.R. Brown and finds the group performing the song while being bathed in red light as smoke hovers around them. The clip is interspersed with a few images from the video game Gears of War 5 – for which the cover was recorded – as well as some sprawling scenes of the desert.

As Revolver noted, the video ends with a drummer shot from drummer Will Hunt on fire, apparently a reference to the riot prevented Evanescence from happening at the Knotfest stop in Slipknot, Mexico last December.

“The clip for” The Chain “is now available,” wrote Evanescence on Twitter. “Have fun with smoke bombs in a post-apocalyptic world as we cross the fire together.”

Evanescence released their cover of “The Chain” last November, marking their first new rock recording in eight years. They are currently working on new music, which will arrive later in 2020. The group had previously released their album of symphonic music, Synthesis, in 2017. Evanescence will begin a European tour in April, although they will have a pair of shows in Columbus, Ohio, scheduled for May 15 and 16.