Evanescence returns with a new heavy and soul single ‘Wasted on You’

Evanescence previewed its first original music album in nine years with the new single “Wasted on You”. The group’s fifth album, The Bitter Truth, will be released later this year.

“Wasted on You” begins slowly and emotionally, with singer Amy Lee detailing a relationship that always pulls her down. “I don’t need drugs / I’m already six feet down / I’m spoiled by you / waiting for the bitter truth”, she belts in her signature soprano. The song gets heavier and heavier, the whole group bringing its familiar Gothic metal sound as it goes along.

“We were recording this music until we could no longer enter the studio, and we finished it remotely via file sharing and phone calls,” Lee said in a statement. “Adjusting the mixes, adding background voices, creating videos and album art at home was like water in the desert for me, my light in dark weather. We are still writing and we still have a lot of work to do on this album, but this time we wanted to release the songs individually, as we create, to live more in the moment with our fans and our music. ”

Evanescence’s last metal album was their self-titled 2011 LP, which included singles “What You Want” and “My Heart Is Broken”. After Evanescence, Lee pursued solo projects. She collaborated with Dave Eggar on Aftermath, the 2014 soundtrack for the film War Story, and followed the soundtrack with EP Recover, Vol. 1, a collection of blankets. Her first official solo LP was Dream Too Much of 2016, a children’s album that featured a combination of original music and covers.

In 2017, Evanescence returns, releasing the orchestral album Synthesis, which is also their first on the new BMG label. The album mainly included reworked versions of their old music, such as the revolutionary single “Bring Me to Life”. The group marked its return to rock last November with a cover of “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac. They were scheduled to go on tour this year, but dates have been postponed until at least this fall due to the ongoing pandemic.