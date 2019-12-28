Evan Rachel Wood makes a surprise appearance on & # 39; Sleep No More & # 39;

Loading...

The star of "Frozen II", Evan Rachel Wood, has been making surprise appearances in the cast of the interactive theater sensation "Sleep No More".

The sources told Page Six that Wood had played the nurse in two recent performances at the McKittrick Hotel. A source said: “The part requires interaction with the audience, and everyone was very excited to see it. After the show, he joined the cast on stage late at night "McKittrick Follies" at the Manderley Bar of the hotel where he sang [Beatles song] "All You Need Is Love".

Spike Lee, Shia LaBeouf and "The Crown" star Vanessa Kirby have recently been seen at the "Sleep No More" audience. Sacha Baron Cohen and Rose McGowan were in the same place to watch Susanne Bartsch's wild "Bartschland Follies" show. Wood, who also stars in the HBO series "Westworld," recently criticized the musical in the movie "Cats" as a disappointed fan, and posted online: "I'm really speechless. [It's] perhaps the worst thing I've seen. Never."

