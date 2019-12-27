Evan Rachel Wood hated "cats" and explained why on Instagram

Loading...

We have already seen some of the actors from the Cats movie distancing themselves from the box bomb, which required an abrupt update to fix some notable CGI issues. However, it doesn't seem that the DLC update made Evan Rachel Wood so much like cats.

The actress saw Cats on Christmas Day after the CGI update should reach all cinemas. And she wasn't a fan at all. According to the deadline, Wood tweeted that the film was "actually worse" than she thought.

Wood, the star of HBOs Westworld and the voice of Anna and Elsa & # 39; s mother in Frozen 2, said on Twitter that Cats "is actually worse than I thought it would be." And I thought it was terrible. But … I'm actually speechless. Why would you change the choreography? I'm speechless,"

Wood later deleted the tweet, although she continued to deal with the film and her viewing experience on Instagram.

"I have to have an actual live response to it. What the hell, what the hell, what the hell? What? What? What … that f …? What the hell? Oh my God!"

She was not done with Instagram yet and came back today.

"They changed the entire iconic choreography. Took out 70% of the main characters. The action was changed. I grew up in the theater. I was married to a dancer. I have a lot of respect for what they do. So this was a disappointment and a missed opportunity for this community. "

She later added a few more notes to her Instagram story that made it clear that it wasn't the cast's fault. Wood also admitted that she appeared in "a few bad films", but expressed his fear of how bad the film itself was.

"I was in some bad films. Nobody is immune to it," Wood said on Instagram. "But also AHHHHHHHHHHH !!"

She later said that what she said was not "important" and encouraged moviegoers to make up their own mind after paying money.

"Who cares what I say," she said on Instagram. "Go and see for yourself."

It's clear that not many cinema-goers watched this on the opening weekend, but we'll see how the film behaves when more reactions like this go viral.